Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41. Disick and Stewart have been...
Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' After Divorce Bombshell: 'He Asked Her Out'
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowksi are both on the mend from messy and painful public divorces, which may be the reason the two have reportedly hit it off recently! The unlikely pair are reportedly “secretly dating,” according to sources. Here’s everything we know about Hollywood’s new (rumored) hot couple.
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Federline Explains Why He and His Brother Didn’t Attend Her Wedding to Sam Asghari
Here's why Britney Spears' sons weren't at her wedding, according to Jayden Federline.
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
Priyanka Chopra Calls 7-Month-Old Daughter Malti 'My Whole Heart' in Sweet New Photo
Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed her long weekend with her baby girl by her side. On Monday, the Quantico star, 40, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Malti Marie, 7 months, as she laughs and plays with the infant while sitting on an outdoor patio. In the cute photo, posted...
Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend
The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield slammed for Shein look-alike clothing line
Shein by Shereé? The second coming of Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has been marred by comparisons to the fast-fashion brand. Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points. “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another. One fan even lambasted Whitfield for...
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
J-Lo Just Called Out Wedding Guests Who ‘Sold’ a ‘Stolen’ Video of Her & Ben & Broke Their NDAs
Not holding back. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just called out a video of their wedding that was leaked. The “On the Floor” singer took to Instagram to air out some annoyances that followed her second wedding. J-Lo posted a comment on a fan account’s post that included...
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
Kaley Cuoco Teases Pete Davidson for Wearing Hoodie to 'Meet Cute' Premiere: 'That's So Bad'
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson had two very different fashion looks as they headed to their movie premiere. Ahead of their new film together — Meet Cute, which debuts on Peacock Wednesday — the pair stepped out on Tuesday night in New York City. Cuoco, 36, looked radiant...
Blake Lively reveals 4th pregnancy on her own terms, slams paparazzi
Blake Lively has confirmed that she and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth child.
Kaley Cuoco Repeatedly Re-creates Her Perfect Night With Pete Davidson in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Kaley Cuoco is a time-traveling woman in love with Pete Davidson in the new trailer for Meet Cute. “Have you ever had a night like this in your entire life?” Cuoco repeatedly asks in the two-minute look at the upcoming Peacock film. More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL, English Premier League Expected to Power Peacock Growth This Year, Comcast Exec SaysDolly Alderton and Phoebe Robinson on Adapting Their Own Memoirs for Television'Last Light' Review: Matthew Fox's Inept New Peacock Series Cuoco’s Sheila and Davidson’s Gary meet on a bar in New York City one night, and when Sheila has the time of...
Blake Lively shares pregnancy pics to thwart paparazzi
Blake Lively decided that if anyone was going to share her pregnancy photos it was going to be her.
Pete Davidson All Smiles At 'Meet Cute' Premiere After Kim Kardashian Split — Photos
They sure looked *cute* when they *met* on the red carpet!. Comedian Pete Davidson and Meet Cute costar Kaley Cuoco lived up to the title of their new Peacock rom-com earlier this week, looking adorable as they pal-ed around during the film's New York City premiere on Tuesday, September 20.
Hottest Celebrity Hunks Cuddling With Their Cutest Pet Puppies: Chris Hemsworth, Nick Jonas and More
If you thought Hollywood’s hunks were something to drool over, just wait until you see them hanging out with their playful pups!
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE – Jessie James Decker shares heartbreaking confession ahead of premiere tonight
DANCING with the Stars is set to air tonight at 8pm ET on Disney+, and one contestant shared a heartbreaking confession. Country singer Jessie James Decker revealed to her followers in June that she is struggling with her mental health. The star admitted in an Instagram post that her anxiety,...
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Couples: Who's Dancing With Who?
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 will see 16 couples take to the dance floor in the hopes of re-creating 2021 winner Iman Shumpert's success.
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Spills the DWTS Advice She Gave Jersey Shore Costar Vinny Guadagnino
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2013, tells PEOPLE the advice she gave fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino ahead of his season 31 ballroom debut Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is dispensing pearls of wisdom to fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino ahead of his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night. On Sept. 8, it was announced that Guadagnino, 34, will partner up with Koko Iwasaki for season 31 of DWTS. Nearly 10 years after she took to the dance floor with pro...
