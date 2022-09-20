ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City

The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend

The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield slammed for Shein look-alike clothing line

Shein by Shereé? The second coming of Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has been marred by comparisons to the fast-fashion brand.  Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points.  “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another.  One fan even lambasted Whitfield for...
Kaley Cuoco Repeatedly Re-creates Her Perfect Night With Pete Davidson in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer

Kaley Cuoco is a time-traveling woman in love with Pete Davidson in the new trailer for Meet Cute. “Have you ever had a night like this in your entire life?” Cuoco repeatedly asks in the two-minute look at the upcoming Peacock film. More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL, English Premier League Expected to Power Peacock Growth This Year, Comcast Exec SaysDolly Alderton and Phoebe Robinson on Adapting Their Own Memoirs for Television'Last Light' Review: Matthew Fox's Inept New Peacock Series Cuoco’s Sheila and Davidson’s Gary meet on a bar in New York City one night, and when Sheila has the time of...
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Spills the DWTS Advice She Gave Jersey Shore Costar Vinny Guadagnino

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2013, tells PEOPLE the advice she gave fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino ahead of his season 31 ballroom debut Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is dispensing pearls of wisdom to fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino ahead of his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night. On Sept. 8, it was announced that Guadagnino, 34, will partner up with Koko Iwasaki for season 31 of DWTS. Nearly 10 years after she took to the dance floor with pro...
