Customers help after truck hits Kansas City coffee shop
A truck hits Anchor Island Coffee in Kansas City, damaging it. Customers are raising money to help the owners pay for repairs.
KCTV 5
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
Grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores Sept. 21-27
Kansas City grocery stores are offering daily and weekly sales to help shoppers save money Sept. 21-27.
Independence woman killed after crashing into semi-trailer on US 36
The highway patrol said a semi with a trailer was broken down in the roadway when it was struck in the rear by the driver of a Toyota Highlander.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park Farmers Market named ‘America’s favorite’ in new nationwide vote
The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is the best in the country, according to a new online poll of thousands of farmers’ markets from around the U.S. Driving the news: The 60-year-old market in downtown Overland Park took home the title of America’s “favorite farmers market” in the 14th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration put on, in part, by the American Farmland Trust.
KCTV 5
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
islands.com
Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean
The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
3 Kansas City-area business owners accused of wiring drug money to Mexico
Three Kansas City area business owners are among 47 people who've been indicted on a drug trafficking conspiracy worth $4.7 million.
KMBC.com
Weed Chips? KC brands are looking capitalize on the potential of legal marijuana in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the vote this November that could legalize marijuana in Missouri, iconic Kansas City brands are now entering the world of medical marijuana. Among them is Guy's Chips. At an undisclosed location inside of Franklin's Stash House, a craft cannabis manufacturer in Kansas City,...
3 Kansas restaurants assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La Fiesta of […]
Roadwork to impact 2 Northland highways this week
Kansas City road crews to work on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Missouri Route 210 Highway Sept. 23-24, depending on weather.
Sneak peek inside the new Kansas City International Airport
Kansas City International Airport is set to open a new terminal in March. However, work is still underway.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
KDOT awards $570M toll lane contract, pushes construction to November
A toll lane project on U.S. 69 in Johnson County will widen the roadway to add an extra lane of traffic in each direction from 103rd to 151st Street. KDOT will also construct 11 noise walls along the highway between 119th Street and 151st Street.
LJWORLD
Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence
Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
I-Team explores fire truck driver training after deadly Westport crash
To get an in-depth look at what it takes to get behind the wheel, the I-Team went to a similar training in Kansas City, Kansas.
Visit KCK taco trail continues to draw customers to minority-owned businesses
KCK started its Taco Trail during the height of the pandemic, two years later businesses continue to see the impact.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Video captures fallen tree in Prairie Village narrowly missing unsuspecting driver
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Ring doorbell camera of KCTV5 photographer Dwain Crispell captured the remarkable timing of a tree fall in Prairie Village Thursday morning. In the video, the cracking of the tree branches can be heard moments before it fell just behind the unsuspecting driver. Crispell said...
