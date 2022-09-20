ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
E! News

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together Amid Cheating Allegations

Watch: Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo. It looks like Adam Levine won't go home without Behati Prinsloo. On Sept. 20, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted enjoying some daylight with the Victoria's Secret model in Montecito, Calif. In photos obtained by E! News, the duo—who are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting their third baby together—were seen smiling as they hit the town.
Us Weekly

Adam Levine Reacts to Viral TikTok Video Claiming He Had a Year-Long Affair Following Behati Prinsloo Pregnancy Announcement

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Sharing his side. Adam Levine denied that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo after Sumner Stroh claimed they had a year-long affair via a viral TikTok video. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, told TMZ […]
NME

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine responds to viral TikTok alleging affair

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has shared a statement responding to a recent viral TikTok alleging that he had an affair. Earlier this week, Levine was accused in a TikTok video by Instagram model Sumner Stroh of having an affair with her. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” she said.
ohmymag.co.uk

Adam Levine denies having an affair as two more women come forward

On Monday 19 September, influencer and model Sumner Stroh released a TikTok video where she claims she had an affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. He allegedly even wanted to name his baby after her. Levine’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, had only just announced on Friday 16 September that she’s currently expecting their third child together.
