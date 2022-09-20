Read full article on original website
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
Sumner Stroh Calls Out Adam Levine After He Denies Her Affair Allegations: ‘Get This Man a Dictionary’
Clapping back. Sumner Stroh called out Adam Levine after he denied her claims that they had an affair during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” the Instagram model wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20. One day earlier, Sumner posted DMs that...
Alleged Ex-Mistress Of Former Voice Coach Adam Levine Claims He Asked If He Could Give New Baby Same Name As Her
A woman has spoken out, alleging she had an affair with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, and that he asked to use her name for new baby.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together Amid Cheating Allegations
Watch: Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo. It looks like Adam Levine won't go home without Behati Prinsloo. On Sept. 20, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted enjoying some daylight with the Victoria's Secret model in Montecito, Calif. In photos obtained by E! News, the duo—who are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting their third baby together—were seen smiling as they hit the town.
After Adam Levine Denies Affair But Admits To Being ‘Flirtatious,’ His Alleged Mistress Has Seemingly Fired Back
Adam Levine's alleged mistress has seemingly fired back after he denied their purported affair.
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
Adam Levine Reacts to Viral TikTok Video Claiming He Had a Year-Long Affair Following Behati Prinsloo Pregnancy Announcement
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Sharing his side. Adam Levine denied that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo after Sumner Stroh claimed they had a year-long affair via a viral TikTok video. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, told TMZ […]
Adam Levine Denies Cheating Accusations; Gets Accused of Even MORE Cheating
For Adam Levine at the moment, we’d have to imagine it’s getting a little harder to breathe. The Maroon 5 frontman suddenly finds himself at the center of a multi-pronged cheating scandal, mere days after he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, announced they were expecting their third child.
Adam Levine denies affair after cheating rumors, but admits he 'crossed the line'
Adam Levine is shutting down rumors he had an affair. Model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok claiming she had an affair with the Maroon Five front man, and now Adam is issuing an apology. The 43-year-old shared on his Instagram story, "A lot is being said about me right now...
Adam Levine Admits to Past Cheating in 2009 Interview: 'Nothing Worse''
"Monogamy is not in our genetic makeup," the Maroon 5 singer said.
Adam Levine Once Said He Wanted '100 Kids' With Wife Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine once said he wanted to have 100 kids with his wife Behati Prinsloo, who he has been accused of cheating on. The Maroon 5 front man has been caught in the middle of a cheating scandal and he and his wife's relationship is now in the spotlight. On...
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine responds to viral TikTok alleging affair
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has shared a statement responding to a recent viral TikTok alleging that he had an affair. Earlier this week, Levine was accused in a TikTok video by Instagram model Sumner Stroh of having an affair with her. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” she said.
Adam Levine denies having an affair as two more women come forward
On Monday 19 September, influencer and model Sumner Stroh released a TikTok video where she claims she had an affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. He allegedly even wanted to name his baby after her. Levine’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, had only just announced on Friday 16 September that she’s currently expecting their third child together.
Adam Levine Denied Having An Affair But Said He "Crossed" The Line With Model Sumner Stroh, After She Leaked Their Alleged DMs
"In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Sumner Stroh's Instagram Followers Soar Amid Adam Levine DM Allegations
The model saw a sharp increase in followers despite an online backlash after accusing the Maroon 5 singer of infidelity.
Adam Levine Makes 'Poor Judgement' Excuse To Justify 'IG Model Affair,' Triggers Jokes, Backlash
After an Instagram influencer claimed she had an illicit connection with the Maroon 5 frontman for months, Adam Levine has admitted to "bad judgment" but not to an affair. This naturally felt infuriating for fans - some said they could not believe the poor excuse, while others cannot believe his audacity.
