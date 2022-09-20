ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 1

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People can return to their homes, but should say inside and keep roads clear. Anyone who does not live there should avoid the area as well. Southridge is still closed...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick house fire sends one to the hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2716 West 6th Place around 8:20 a.m. When someone called the fire in to dispatch, the dispatcher reported hearing screams in the background. Crews were on scene within five minutes. They found a fire coming from the back...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Pasco, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash spills onions in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A car versus semi collision on State Route 221, about 4 miles north of Paterson spilled a trailer full of onion across the roadway early Tuesday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) a passenger car was driving southbound when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi truck travelling north.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Airplane crashes at Tri-Cities Airport; passengers escape safely

PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers are safe after a corporate jet crashed due to malfunction landing gear at the Tri-Cities Airport Tuesday morning. The Cessna Citation CJ3 was carrying ten employees with Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute (PCLI), a surgical center with locations in Kennewick, Lewiston and Chehalis. PCLI...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Accident#Aircraft#The Pasco Fire Department
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The trooper is being flown to Harborview Medical Center, according to Trooper Thorson. He was reportedly shot in the face. While the trooper was en route to a fixed wing air ambulance to take him to Harborview, a convoy of first responders followed. Around 12 vehicles, including fire trucks and police cars, followed the transport.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car blows stop sign, clips public bus

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board

UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police investigating homicide

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the victim in a shooting being investigated from last night on the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue, has died from his wound at a local hospital. KPD identified the man as 36-year-old Fernando Pulido from Kennewick. The case is now...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Certain streets in Walla Walla closed to public, law enforcement official may have been shot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy