UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: The name of the man who died from a gunshot wound in Kennewick overnight has been revealed by police investigators. His name was Fernando Pulido, and he was 36 years old. No further details have been released at this stage of the investigation. UPDATE at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 22: Kennewick police officials...

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO