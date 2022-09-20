Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify woman killed in Tuesday night stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. They say the weapon used in the attack at a West Fairfield Street mobile home park hasn’t been found. Police arrested 61-year-old Charles Alexander...
klin.com
LPD Identifies Woman Murdered Tuesday Night
Lincoln Police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night at a mobile home park near 1st and W Fairfield Street. Captain Todd Kocian says the victim was 36-year-old Jasimin Champion of Lincoln. She was stabbed several times and later died at a Lincoln hospital. “We...
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest suspect in Tuesday night's deadly stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 36-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing in Lincoln, police officers said in a news release. Police found the woman with serious injuries around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on W. Fairfield Street. Investigators said she died at the hospital. Police said the suspect is 61-year-old Charles...
iheart.com
Lincoln Police Investigate Homicide And Assault Cases
Lincoln Police search for a person they say was known to the victim of a homicide. They say officers were called to West Fairfield Street in north Lincoln Tuesday night for a stabbing and discovered a 36-year-old Lincoln woman with serious injuries. Police say she was taken to a hospital...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified student from Millard North High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting involved in a fight off campus. In a letter to parents Wednesday, Principal Dr. Aaron Bearinger said the incident happened after school was dismissed Tuesday. An off-duty officer saw a fight involving...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man indicted for alleged possession of $13K worth of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. – A 40-year-old Lincoln man was indicted in federal court on meth-related charges Thursday. Travis Nyhoff is facing federal charges related to a 2021 incident in which Lincoln Police reportedly discovered $13,000 worth of methamphetamine while arresting Nyhoff. LPD stated that Nyhoff was originally arrested on two...
News Channel Nebraska
Three injured during shooting, conditions unknown
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left multiple injured on Monday night. Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of N 33rd St. on Sept. 19 around 7:50 p.m. OPD said officers were dispatched to the...
iheart.com
Three People Wounded In Omaha Shooting
Omaha Police continue to investigate after three people are wounded in a shooting. Investigators say the victims were shot Monday evening near 33rd and Parker Streets outside of a business. Paramedics took a man and a woman to a hospital, and a third injured person later showed up in an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Three victims hurt in Monday night shooting identified by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — The three people who were injured in a shooting Monday night have been identified by Omaha police. Around 7:49 p.m., officers responded to a call for multiple gunshots near 33rd and Parker streets, Omaha police said. Officers found a male, identified as 41-year-old Maqawni Dexter, who...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police arrested a Lincoln man on Wednesday, just 12 hours after a woman was stabbed to death in north Lincoln. Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on West Fairfield Street, where they found a 36-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. The...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man threatened to kill federal officer after being cited for fishing violation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Blair man will serve nearly a decade in prison after he threatened to kill a federal officer over a fishing violation ticket. Cody Cape, 24, was sentenced Thursday to 117 months in prison for threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
WOWT
Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shelter is located at 17th and Nicholas streets. Officers found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up. Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the...
fox42kptm.com
DCSO arrested two men with about 90lbs of marijuana in car
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) have arrested two men with about 90lbs of marijuana in their car, according to a press release. The red 1998 Infiniti was originally stopped for speeding in the area of I-80 and 72nd Street. There were multiple indicators of drug...
klkntv.com
Search of Lincoln landfill for homicide evidence comes to an end
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s stopped searching for homicide evidence at the city landfill. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the effort after the body of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz was found at a northwest Lincoln motel on Sept. 1. Just days before, 61-year-old Ronald...
Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 35-year-old Thomas James Delgado on Tuesday evening for domestic abuse assault, impeding air or blood flow. Officers transported the Red Oak man to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to ten years in prison for meth possession
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison for methamphetamine possession. The U.S. Attorney announced that 52-year-old Wesley Preister was sentenced in federal court in Omaha after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Preister to...
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
Body Found in Vehicle at Taco Bell Parking Lot: Police
Officers in Lincoln, Nebraska, found the body of a 22-year-old man inside a gray sedan. The car had been in the lot for more than a day, according to a Taco Bell employee.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to three years for firearm possession
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Wednesday, an Omaha man was sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney announced that 31-year-old Tyshown Ashley was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. District Judge...
Comments / 0