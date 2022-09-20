Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
NFL・
Justin Fields angers Bears fans with dumb comment
Justin Fields is going to face a lot of scrutiny for as long as he remains the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears, and the former Ohio State star clearly has a lot to learn about how to handle that. Fields and Chicago’s offense struggled immensely in their 27-10 loss...
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley: 'I've been wanting to play with (Tom) Brady for a long time'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receivers room is starting to resemble a hospital ward given the number of players who are currently nursing injuries. Add on Wednesday's news that Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld, and the team could be severely shorthanded when it takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2
FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL・
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Trip to Tampa
Mike and Wes preview the matchup against the Buccaneers (:20), including the Packers' keys to victory on offense (3:15) and defense (8:15). They also take a look at other games around the NFL in Week 3 (16:25).
Next Gen Stats: Jones Could Have Defenses Thinking Inside the Box
Zebra Technologies, whose RFID technology powers the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, had a telling stat about Aaron Jones’ early success.
Packers.com
Packers sign WR Travis Fulgham to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers signed WR Travis Fulgham (full-gum) to the practice squad and released S Mike Brown from the practice squad. The transactions were announced Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Fulgham (6-2, 211), a third-year player out of Old Dominion, spent the first few weeks of the season...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Two DBs Pulled from Others' Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have added defensive experience to their 53-man roster by signing safety Andrew Adams and cornerback Terrance Mitchell. Adams (pictured) was signed from the Steelers’ practice squad and Mitchell from the Patriots’ practice squad, a source confirmed. The moves were originally reported by...
Packers.com
Packers, Bellin Health, Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation kick off Packers vs. Cancer campaign
For the sixth consecutive year, the Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation are teaming up and inviting fans to take part in the Packers Vs. Cancer campaign. The initiative is aimed at raising awareness of all cancers, raising funds for research and care and reminding fans that early screenings save lives.
Yardbarker
'We got our asses kicked': Titans' loss exposes major issues
"We got our asses kicked, plain and simple," Vrabel said via Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We got outcoached and outplayed, and we have to get it fixed." Tennessee, the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, got exposed in several areas. The Titans had to be committed to...
Packers: Updated NFC North standings entering Week 3
Chicago Bears (1-1) Divisional record plays a part here. The Vikings are 1-0 in the division after their season-opening win. The Packers are 1-1, the Lions are yet to play an NFC North opponent, while the Bears are 0-1. Minnesota picked up an impressive win over Green Bay in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones Owns A Texas Restaurant & Not All Reviews Are Positive
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones shares a love for El Paso, TX, so strong that he opened his own restaurant, Showtyme Sports Grill, back in March. Although Jones was born in Savannah, GA, the athlete attended high school in Texas and played college football at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) before getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
Comments / 0