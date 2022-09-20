ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
AthlonSports.com

Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2

FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Trip to Tampa

Mike and Wes preview the matchup against the Buccaneers (:20), including the Packers' keys to victory on offense (3:15) and defense (8:15). They also take a look at other games around the NFL in Week 3 (16:25).
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers sign WR Travis Fulgham to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers signed WR Travis Fulgham (full-gum) to the practice squad and released S Mike Brown from the practice squad. The transactions were announced Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Fulgham (6-2, 211), a third-year player out of Old Dominion, spent the first few weeks of the season...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Two DBs Pulled from Others' Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have added defensive experience to their 53-man roster by signing safety Andrew Adams and cornerback Terrance Mitchell. Adams (pictured) was signed from the Steelers’ practice squad and Mitchell from the Patriots’ practice squad, a source confirmed. The moves were originally reported by...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

'We got our asses kicked': Titans' loss exposes major issues

"We got our asses kicked, plain and simple," Vrabel said via Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We got outcoached and outplayed, and we have to get it fixed." Tennessee, the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, got exposed in several areas. The Titans had to be committed to...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Packers: Updated NFC North standings entering Week 3

Chicago Bears (1-1) Divisional record plays a part here. The Vikings are 1-0 in the division after their season-opening win. The Packers are 1-1, the Lions are yet to play an NFC North opponent, while the Bears are 0-1. Minnesota picked up an impressive win over Green Bay in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lb Roquan Smith#Cb

Comments / 0

Community Policy