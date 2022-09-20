ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

New Britain Herald

Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history

PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
BERLIN, CT
racedayct.com

Chase Dowling Looking To Return To Winning Ways In Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series NAPA Fall Final At Stafford

(Press release from Stafford Speedway) When the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series comes to Stafford Speedway this Saturday, September 24 for the NAPA Fall Final, Chase Dowling, driver of the #9 Start/Finish Motorsports / S & S Asphalt Paving car, will be looking to return to his winning ways at Stafford. The 2021 season saw Dowling and the #9 team take back to back wins during the summer in open competition but 2022 has seen Dowling and the #9 team collect just one win thus far.
STAFFORD, CT
whcuradio.com

Speed limit lowered on Mechlenburg Road in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s time to slow down on part of a road in Enfield. On a two-mile stretch of Mecklenburg Road, Enfield Town Board member Robert Lynch says the speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles an hour. The town had petitioned the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on that stretch of road.
ITHACA, NY
Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
WOODSTOCK, CT
Journal Inquirer

13-mile DOT detour not really that long

There has been some public confusion over how traffic in Glastonbury and Hebron will be affected by the replacement of a culvert that carries Route 94 over Foot Sawmill Brook in Hebron. WHERE: On Route 94, Gilead Street, in Hebron between the road’s intersections with Murphy Road and West Street...
HEBRON, CT
wanderwisdom.com

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut

I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
WATERFORD, CT
Robb Report

From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, this $5.5 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities

Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have?  A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.7 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant

EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
zip06.com

What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?

Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
CHESTER, CT
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island

With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
spectrumnews1.com

Armata's Market to move business to Hampden after devastating fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. - A​ massive fire destroyed the Armata's Market and several other businesses in Longmeadow days before Thanksgiving last year.​. "Obviously, I didn't know how really bad it was at the time it was called, probably thank god so I could drive and get here in one piece," said market President Alexis Vallides. "But it was certainly devastating."
LONGMEADOW, MA
WTNH

Woodstock Academy student earns spot in national music festival

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The holidays aren’t here yet, but for one local singer, it’s time to get ready now. Vocalist Nicholas Webster, a senior in the Woodstock Academy Hillsingers Choir, has earned a spot in an All-National Festival in Maryland this November. News 8 Photojournalist Ryan Bernat has his story. Watch the video above […]
WOODSTOCK, CT

