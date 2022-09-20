Read full article on original website
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
New Britain Herald
Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history
PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
racedayct.com
Chase Dowling Looking To Return To Winning Ways In Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series NAPA Fall Final At Stafford
(Press release from Stafford Speedway) When the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series comes to Stafford Speedway this Saturday, September 24 for the NAPA Fall Final, Chase Dowling, driver of the #9 Start/Finish Motorsports / S & S Asphalt Paving car, will be looking to return to his winning ways at Stafford. The 2021 season saw Dowling and the #9 team take back to back wins during the summer in open competition but 2022 has seen Dowling and the #9 team collect just one win thus far.
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
wiltonbulletin.com
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
whcuradio.com
Speed limit lowered on Mechlenburg Road in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s time to slow down on part of a road in Enfield. On a two-mile stretch of Mecklenburg Road, Enfield Town Board member Robert Lynch says the speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles an hour. The town had petitioned the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on that stretch of road.
New Britain Herald
Downtown Car Show returns to New Britain with classic cars, food, raffles and more
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District, in partnership with the Constitution State Classics Car Club, is hosting the 16th annual New Britain/TD Bank Downtown Car Show Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. “The NBDD’s Car Show always brings a great turnout and is a great event for anyone...
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
13-mile DOT detour not really that long
There has been some public confusion over how traffic in Glastonbury and Hebron will be affected by the replacement of a culvert that carries Route 94 over Foot Sawmill Brook in Hebron. WHERE: On Route 94, Gilead Street, in Hebron between the road’s intersections with Murphy Road and West Street...
wanderwisdom.com
Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut
I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, this $5.5 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.7 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant
EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
Ledyard, September 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Ledyard. The New London High School volleyball team will have a game with Ledyard High School on September 21, 2022, 13:00:00. The New London High School volleyball team will have a game with Ledyard High School on September 21, 2022, 14:30:00.
zip06.com
What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?
Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island
With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
Middletown Woman Wins $30K Lottery Prize After Buying Ticket At Gas Station
A woman won a $30,000 lottery prize after purchasing a ticket at a Connecticut gas station. Middlesex County resident Rose LaPadula, of Middletown, claimed the 30X Cash 9th Edition prize on Thursday, Sept. 15, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said LaPadula typically buys her tickets at the same Valero (Hnz...
spectrumnews1.com
Armata's Market to move business to Hampden after devastating fire
LONGMEADOW, Mass. - A massive fire destroyed the Armata's Market and several other businesses in Longmeadow days before Thanksgiving last year.. "Obviously, I didn't know how really bad it was at the time it was called, probably thank god so I could drive and get here in one piece," said market President Alexis Vallides. "But it was certainly devastating."
Woodstock Academy student earns spot in national music festival
WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The holidays aren’t here yet, but for one local singer, it’s time to get ready now. Vocalist Nicholas Webster, a senior in the Woodstock Academy Hillsingers Choir, has earned a spot in an All-National Festival in Maryland this November. News 8 Photojournalist Ryan Bernat has his story. Watch the video above […]
