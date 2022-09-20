Read full article on original website
Related
enidbuzz.com
OSDH Names Maggie Jackson Regional Director
ENID, OK – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has announced Maggie Jackson as the new Regional Area Director (RAD) for District 2. Located in north-central Oklahoma, District 2 includes Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher, Canadian, and Logan Counties. Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and...
enidbuzz.com
Volunteer Still Giving Back at 102
ENID, OK - Volunteers at INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center contribute their time and talents to help patients in a number of ways. Ruby Wilson gives her time and talent through crocheting beautiful lap blankets and baby caps. The thing about Ruby is, she will celebrate her 102nd birthday later this month.
Comments / 0