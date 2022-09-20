Read full article on original website
Edward Craig
2d ago
Be careful with the snake Varela, he talks out of both sides of his mouth! I’d ask to see the financials report sooner than later.
KRDO
State Senator Pete Lee’s case could be dismissed due to false information
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The attorney representing State Senator Pete Lee of Colorado Springs says the voter fraud case against him should be dismissed. Lee's attorney claims the case is based largely on false information presented to the grand jury last month. According to the Denver Post, an investigator...
Cheyenne Mountain Junior High mascot must be changed, violates state law
COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will have to change the mascot for one of their schools after it was deemed in violation of a state law that prohibits the use of Native American mascots by public schools. Colorado Senate Bill 21-116 was signed into law in 2021 and prohibits the use of […]
1310kfka.com
Colorado Springs woman involved in Capitol riot avoids jail time
A Colorado Springs woman arrested in connection with the Capitol riot last year avoids jail time. Lisa Homer pleaded guilty to charges of parading in a Capitol building. Homer was observed inside the Capitol wearing a “Lions not sheep” hat and made several social media posts pledging allegiance to the right-wing group Proud Boys. Homer was sentenced to three years’ probation and must pay $500 in restitution. She’s also agreed to allow law enforcement to review her social media accounts for posts related to the insurrection.
Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools
Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent crime rates were under the The post Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado sanctuary welcomes rarest wolf in the world
DIVIDE, Colo. — A pair of the rarest wolves in the world – with only about 260 total living in the wild and captivity – arrived this week at a sanctuary west of Colorado Springs. The 10-year-old American red wolves, named Van Gogh and Shawnee, were recently...
The Pueblo Riverwalk to see new safety and expansion projects
Safety, security cameras, and expansion projects are coming to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo
List of events happening in Southern Colorado this weekend
There are a lot of events taking place across southern Colorado this weekend, here's a look at some of the events.
Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lawyers for Patrick Frazee, the Teller County man found guilty of killing his fiancée on Thanksgiving Day in 2018, were back in court Tuesday to appeal his conviction. Kelsey Berreth, the mother of Frazee's daughter and fiancée, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Her disappearance prompted a statewide search before The post Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée appeared first on KRDO.
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
KRDO
Space Force unveils official branch song
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every branch of the US Military has its own official song. Now the newest branch, the US Space Force, created in 2019 has one too. It was unveiled at a conference in Maryland today. The song is titled "Semper Supra". "We're the mighty watchful eye,...
KKTV
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
All inmate account data lost in Fremont County hack
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After weeks of closures to government offices following a cyber attack in Fremont County, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has announced that all inmate account data for the county has been lost. The cyber attack began on Aug. 17, and since then, government offices have been heavily impacted, as officials […]
Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project
Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
KKTV
Judge says ‘all force reasonably necessary’ can be used to get Letecia Stauch to appear in court
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A judge is considering whether the woman accused of killing her stepson can undergo another mental health evaluation after her most recent evaluation found her sane. Letecia Stauch is accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in January 2020 and then trying to pass it off...
New features at Pueblo's downtown library
So far, more than 10,000,000 dollars has been spent on improvements at the downtown library in Pueblo.
Daily Record
Penrose man sentenced to more than 200 years seeks postconviction relief
The Penrose man who eluded and shot at officers on two occasions in December 2015 and later was sentenced to more than 200 years to the Department of Corrections is seeking postconviction relief. Devlin Palaza, 50, was found guilty by a jury in April 2017 of two counts of vehicular...
DPS: Active shooter threat unfounded at East High School
Multiple police are in the area of East High School on a report of a threat.
Comments / 3