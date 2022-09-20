Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Rising 2025 edge rusher visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Chicago (Ill.) 2025 edge rusher Chris Burgess will be visiting Michigan this weekend when the Wolverines take on Maryland. The talented 6-foot-4, 230-pounder already holds a pair of scholarship offers from Akron and Illinois. He camped at Michigan this past summer and won defensive line...
Detroit News
Trieu: Switch from QB to DE ignites Michigan target Brian Robinson's recruitment
Just over a year ago, Brian Robinson was a quarterback hoping to earn the starting nod at a new school. Today, he is one of the top defensive ends in the Midwest — and possibly the country — and is sifting through offers from major universities. Austintown Fitch...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Chris Peal reaction, Nyck Harbor preview
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. This week, the crew breaks down the recent official visit of 2023 four-star cornerback Chris Peal as Michigan...
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
Scouting report preview: Maryland's personnel, strengths and weaknesses ahead of game vs. Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 4 Michigan football team opens up Big Ten play Saturday afternoon, when the Wolverines take on fellow 3-0 foe Maryland (Noon, FOX). The Big Ten East clash will be a matchup between two teams who poured it on in non-conference play, respectively ranking first and 15th nationally in scoring margin per game.
Did Jim Harbaugh just foreshadow the next step for Michigan’s offense?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The comment was subtle enough in nature that most folks listening would skip right over it, but Jim Harbaugh may have just signaled that a more explosive Michigan offense is on the way. After the Wolverines’ 59-0 rout of Connecticut on Saturday, Harbaugh fielded another...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear
Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
Webblog: Michigan made important strides with Chris Peal's mother, too
Michigan helped its chances of landing Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day CB Chris Peal significantly during his official visit last weekend. Lack of familiarity and distance.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Not Happy With Ohio State’s Defensive Performance Against Toledo:
Ohio State turned in its worst defensive performance of the season against Toledo. But in a 56-point win that featured a near-historic output by the Buckeye offense, it was hardly the headline of the night. The Buckeyes gave up only one fewer point to Toledo as Notre Dame and Arkansas...
Once favored, Michigan State now a home underdog vs. Minnesota
The Spartans have something to prove following their first loss of the season...
Toledo commit D'Juan Waller receiving Power 5 interest after a strong start to his senior season
Every fall there are several prospects across the country who go from G5 prospects to P5 prospects based on how they play during their senior season and Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney safety D'Juan Waller looks like one of those prospects this fall. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound safety prospect is currently committed...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Michigan's player development has been key for Wolverine's success
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong highlights Michigan's coaching staff and their impressive ability to develop players out of high school.
Mel Tucker: Big Questions Surrounding Him
Michigan State Football got exposed on national television against the Washington Huskies. This led to a bunch of questions surrounding Mel Tucker. Eric and Ryan discuss these questions and compare them to a former coach who had a downturn in his third year as well, but ultimately turned it around.
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University freshman wants more done to protect students after attack near campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A freshman at Michigan State University said she was attacked near campus and even though she got away, she is worried about the safety of other students. The attack happened during sorority rush week in the area of Burcham Drive and Abbot Road in East...
