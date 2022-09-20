ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Rising 2025 edge rusher visiting Michigan this weekend

The Michigan Insider has confirmed Chicago (Ill.) 2025 edge rusher Chris Burgess will be visiting Michigan this weekend when the Wolverines take on Maryland. The talented 6-foot-4, 230-pounder already holds a pair of scholarship offers from Akron and Illinois. He camped at Michigan this past summer and won defensive line...
