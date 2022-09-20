Read full article on original website
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
Yardbarker
Report: Steelers Frustrated With OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly irritated with the inability to get the offense going by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filliponi, players and the front office are growing frustrated with the OC's lack of success. The Steelers are 1-1 heading into a Thursday Night Football...
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?
Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
ESPN
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
NFL Twitter blowing UP over Steelers’ George Pickens going full Odell Beckham Jr. on insane catch
Talk about an early contender for catch of the year. With the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens decided to back up his pregame talk and show just how capable he is even as a rookie, and he is surely going to draw more eyeballs after his insane grab against the Browns, channeling his inner Odell Beckham Jr. in the process.
Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns...
Yardbarker
Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable
Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense has struggled during the first two weeks of the season. Not only has Cincinnati lost both games, but the offense has lost their explosion. Their longest play was a 31-yard run by Joe Mixon in Week 1. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass longer than 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Steelers rookie George Pickens delivers Odell Beckham-esque Catch of the Year candidate
The words "Odell Beckham-esque" catch have been slowly ground into near-nothingness since that fateful night in 2014, used to describe even a basic one-handed grab at this point. So please take us seriously when we say the following: Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens just delivered an Odell Beckham-esque catch. Heck,...
Jalen Hurts is latest victory for Howie Roseman
At the time he was ripped for the pick, mocked for trying to be the “smartest man in the room” and made fun of for claiming to run a quarterback factory.
Odell Beckham Jr Has 4-Word Reaction To Wild Catch
Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens made it clear he wanted more targets. Fast forward to tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns, Pickens made good on his comment. Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky heaved a ball down the sideline in the general direction of the rookie wideout. Pickens...
