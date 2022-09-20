ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers Frustrated With OC Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly irritated with the inability to get the offense going by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filliponi, players and the front office are growing frustrated with the OC's lack of success. The Steelers are 1-1 heading into a Thursday Night Football...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?

Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

NFL Twitter blowing UP over Steelers’ George Pickens going full Odell Beckham Jr. on insane catch

Talk about an early contender for catch of the year. With the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens decided to back up his pregame talk and show just how capable he is even as a rookie, and he is surely going to draw more eyeballs after his insane grab against the Browns, channeling his inner Odell Beckham Jr. in the process.
Yardbarker

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense has struggled during the first two weeks of the season. Not only has Cincinnati lost both games, but the offense has lost their explosion. Their longest play was a 31-yard run by Joe Mixon in Week 1. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass longer than 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr Has 4-Word Reaction To Wild Catch

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens made it clear he wanted more targets. Fast forward to tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns, Pickens made good on his comment. Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky heaved a ball down the sideline in the general direction of the rookie wideout. Pickens...
PITTSBURGH, PA

