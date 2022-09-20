On The Beat: How Kirby Smart finds motivation in the mirror, Georgia stays hungry in the huddle

ATHENS — Georgia has earned its No. 1 ranking by what it has done on the field through the first three games, but it’s what is happening in the football building that’s setting the program apart.

The team culture that led the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years last season has carried over, even though this is a very new football team in many respects.

“I think the standard that was created last year and the legacy was left, that was a really special group,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s 48-7 demolition of South Carolina last Saturday.

“And that still lingers around our building, not the championship, but the fact of the way they practiced and the way they carried themselves.

“And there’s a lot of kids that try to emulate those guys that are gone. And they’re good kids to emulate.”

