Stock Up, Stock Down: Receivers show up in a big and Jaren Kanak makes a splash

By Bryant Crews
 2 days ago
Oklahoma went up to Lincoln, Nebraska and things got out of hand. After forcing Oklahoma to punt to start the game, Nebraska came out swinging with a solid hook that connected on their first offensive drive of the game. From there, a crimson avalanche hit Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers never recovered.

Oklahoma went on to win 49-14, and aside from a garbage-time touchdown, Oklahoma may have held Nebraska to just seven points.

From great performances from the receivers to the defensive line routinely bullying the Nebraska offensive line, it was clear there was a distinct difference in the talent on each of these rosters.

Oklahoma cleared the nonconference part of its schedule and ended it by passing its biggest test with flying colors. With the smoke clearing on the game, we look at whose stock is trending up and whose is trending down as the Sooners get ready for their Big 12 opener at home against Kansas State.

Stock Up: Jalil Farooq and Theo Wease

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) scores a touchdown against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill (0) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Folks, we asked for any semblance of life that this wide receiver corps would show up to support Marvin Mims, who without question carried the unit the first two games of the season.

On Saturday against Nebraska, the two receivers that needed to step up the most did. Jalil Farooq and Theo Wease combined for five receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns, with each recording a score. They averaged 24.8 yards per reception and collected 42 yards after the catch. Theo Wease posted the seventh-highest PFF grade (72.6) amongst all of the offensive players.

Stock Down: Field Goal kicking

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Zach Schmit (34) kicks against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma won the game in the most ideal fashion and that is by scoring touchdowns, not kicking field goals once you get into the red zone.

When they did have to kick a field goal on Saturday, it was missed. Kicker Zach Schmit was perfect on extra point attempts but missed a 30-plus yarder. Nothing to panic about yet, but definitely something to monitor as we head into conference play.

Stock Up: Jaren Kanak

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Jaren Kanak is just special. Kanak’s got a motor that won’t run out. He’s built differently than most freshmen, and his football IQ is way past what you’d expect from an 18-year old.

He made multiple plays on Saturday and had a career-high 10 tackles (led all players) while forcing and recovering a fumble, both career firsts.

Stock Down: Dillon Gabriel's accuracy

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

While he hasn’t thrown the head-scratching pick, quarterback Dillon Gabriel will tell you himself that he has left some meat on the bone in the game against Nebraska. The most glaring was an overthrow of Jalil Farooq, which had it been there, Farooq would have coasted into the end zone with no safety help over the top.

It’s not problematic, but it’s something that needs to be cleaned up as the competition gets more challenging and the stakes are raised.

Stock up: Key Lawrence

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence (12) reacts after making an interception during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After missing last week’s game against Kent State, safety Key Lawrence suited back up against Nebraska. Damond Harmon started at safety in Lawrence’s place, but that didn’t stop him from making a huge impact in the game.

He made the most of his opportunities, finishing tied for second in total tackles, getting his first interception as an Oklahoma Sooner and forcing a fumble that he almost recovered.

He’s a playmaker and a ball magnet and something the backend of this defense needs.

