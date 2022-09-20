ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

Think you had a bad day? How about a live snake swimming in your toilet? Alabama police respond to unusual call

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bN5QC_0i2uNGRh00

If you find yourself thinking, “I’m having a bad day today,” consider a situation that occurred a couple of days ago in an Alabama town.

A homeowner in Eufaula, Alabama, found a visitor in a toilet, a snake.

The homeowner called the police and Eufaula police responded.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift,” a department spokesman wrote about the snake call on social media. “Today was no exception, however, a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities.”

Police extricated the snake and relocated it to a “more suitable habitat,” police said.

After a more careful examination, the snake was determined to be a non-venomous gray rat snake.

Police tried to find the humor in the unusual call.

“In the snake’s defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty.”

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama police share photos of, well, your worst nightmare

A police officer never knows what they will encounter in the course of their day. Proof? Check out the Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department that shows just about everyone’s worst nightmare. Officers recently shared a photo of a call they received to help remove a large snake...
EUFAULA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Eufaula, AL
State
Alabama State
Eufaula, AL
Crime & Safety
MyArkLaMiss

12-year-old charged with terror threats in Alabama school bomb scare

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of Making a Terroristic Threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika middle school. On Tuesday, September 20, the  Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media.  The next day, Wednesday, September 21, law […]
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Snake#Police#Bad Day
wtvy.com

Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Rehobeth man sets own home on fire, turns self in

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Rehobeth man turned himself in to police on Tuesday evening in connection to an August house fire. According to information obtained by News 4 from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation into an August 24 mobile home fire, a warrant was issued for the owner of the home, 34-year-old Donald Gene Hughes Jr.
REHOBETH, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
EUFAULA, AL
AL.com

Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL
AL.com

Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Students stole classmates’ credit info to buy sneakers, other items

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers. Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly […]
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
EUFAULA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy