Think you had a bad day? How about a live snake swimming in your toilet? Alabama police respond to unusual call

If you find yourself thinking, “I’m having a bad day today,” consider a situation that occurred a couple of days ago in an Alabama town.

A homeowner in Eufaula, Alabama, found a visitor in a toilet, a snake.

The homeowner called the police and Eufaula police responded.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift,” a department spokesman wrote about the snake call on social media. “Today was no exception, however, a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities.”

Police extricated the snake and relocated it to a “more suitable habitat,” police said.

After a more careful examination, the snake was determined to be a non-venomous gray rat snake.

Police tried to find the humor in the unusual call.

“In the snake’s defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty.”