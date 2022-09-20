ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Alabama man violated protective order, assaulted elderly relative, police say

By associatedpress
 2 days ago
An Alabama man was charged Friday with elderly abuse after police say he violated a protection order and assaulted a relative.

Travis Ren Mattox, 30, of Dothan, was charged with violating an elderly abuse protective order and one count of elder abuse second degree after police say he assaulted the victim, who is one of Mattox’s relatives.

The victim reportedly received only minor injuries in the assault.

Mattox was being held, Dothan police reported, without bond.

Jeffery Monroe
2d ago

Why in the F do these damn DA keep realesing these violent felons of all backgrounds?

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

