Online furniture firm Made.com is reviewing potential job cuts and a possible sale after the business was hammered by a slump in consumer spending as well as supply chain disruption.The company told shareholders on Friday it is conducting a “strategic headcount review” as part of a broader review as it seeks to slash costs.It follows reports by the Financial Times that the business could axe up to 35% of its workforce.Made said the review of worker numbers will take place “within the next few weeks”.Made.com employs around 700 staff and has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.The...

BUSINESS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO