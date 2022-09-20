ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Associated Press

Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005139/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Michigan Advance

GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds

Republicans in state capitals across the country are targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short. Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism,” GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making money. Experts on this […] The post GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MarketRealist

Millennials Are Closing Investment Accounts Amid Recession Fears — Is That the Smart Move?

Millennials are closing investment accounts over economic and stock market concerns, new data shows, but is that really the right decision?. While the millennial generation encompasses a broad age range (ages 26–41), the data marks a shift in behavior for investors with a long-term horizon. Here’s the scoop, and whether divesting in a downturn is the way to go.
Kiplinger

Using Asset Location to Defuse a Retirement Tax Bomb

Editor’s note: This is part six of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the second strategy for defusing a retirement tax bomb, implementing asset location. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Most investors have heard of asset allocation, but...
Benzinga

REITs Versus Bonds As Yield Investments

Investors who are seeking the highest — but safest — yields possible eventually compare real estate investment trusts (REITs) with bonds. This is especially true for retirees who want to make the most of their retirement funds. They want the highest yields possible, but they don’t want to risk their principal.
The Independent

Made.com considers job cuts and company sale after trading woes

Online furniture firm Made.com is reviewing potential job cuts and a possible sale after the business was hammered by a slump in consumer spending as well as supply chain disruption.The company told shareholders on Friday it is conducting a “strategic headcount review” as part of a broader review as it seeks to slash costs.It follows reports by the Financial Times that the business could axe up to 35% of its workforce.Made said the review of worker numbers will take place “within the next few weeks”.Made.com employs around 700 staff and has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.The...
InsuranceNewsNet

HUB INTERNATIONAL TO PROVIDE TENANT DEFAULT CAPTIVE INSURANCE FOR REAL ESTATE OWNERS AS A BETTER ALTERNATIVE TO SECURITY DEPOSITS

PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has developed. for real estate owners, operators and managers of multi-family properties, commercial space and other housing in the. U.S. and available in. Canada. in 2023. As a landlord-controlled captive program,. HUB Tenant Default Captive Insurance. eliminates the...
Reuters

Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors

COLOMBO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan authorities will formally hold talks with international creditors on Friday to start the process of restructuring billions of dollars of its debt and share plans to tackle the island's worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.
Reuters

Swiss bank UBP returns to Chinese markets

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) is back in Chinese markets, its chief investment officer said, making its way back to the world's second-largest economy after withdrawing last year.
MARKETS

