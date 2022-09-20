Read full article on original website
Related
Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)
OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005139/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds
Republicans in state capitals across the country are targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short. Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism,” GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making money. Experts on this […] The post GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Millennials Are Closing Investment Accounts Amid Recession Fears — Is That the Smart Move?
Millennials are closing investment accounts over economic and stock market concerns, new data shows, but is that really the right decision?. While the millennial generation encompasses a broad age range (ages 26–41), the data marks a shift in behavior for investors with a long-term horizon. Here’s the scoop, and whether divesting in a downturn is the way to go.
3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
The right strategy can make or break your retirement savings. Investing in the stock market (even during downturns) is key to building wealth. By starting now, it's possible to accumulate $1 million or more by retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Average US Retirement Savings Is $168K, Survey Says – Who’s Ahead, Who’s Behind & What Assets Should You Depend On?
Ask any five financial experts how much money you should have saved for retirement by a certain age and you're likely to get five different answers. The one thing most agree on overall, though, is...
Using Asset Location to Defuse a Retirement Tax Bomb
Editor’s note: This is part six of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the second strategy for defusing a retirement tax bomb, implementing asset location. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Most investors have heard of asset allocation, but...
Ask the Hammer: Can I Take RMDs From My IRA and Reinvest Them Into My Roth IRA?
“I have both an IRA and a Roth IRA and I'm 72 years old. Can I take the RMD in the IRA each year and reinvest it into my Roth IRA? I'm fully retired and I don't work, so my only yearly income is from Social Security and my RMD, so I pay no federal and state taxes at the end of the year."
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Why You Should Spread Your Retirement Savings Across Multiple Accounts
There are three types of accounts you should know for retirement savings. Having assets in all three allows you to control your taxable income in retirement. You can maximize the potential of all three by being mindful of where you keep certain types of assets. You’re reading a free article...
Bank of America enlists thousands of employees for wealth lending group
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) created a new group in its global wealth and investment management division to focus on lending to rich clients, the company told Reuters on Monday.
REITs Versus Bonds As Yield Investments
Investors who are seeking the highest — but safest — yields possible eventually compare real estate investment trusts (REITs) with bonds. This is especially true for retirees who want to make the most of their retirement funds. They want the highest yields possible, but they don’t want to risk their principal.
Why The Popularity Of Alternative Investments Like Cryptocurrency Is On The Rise
It is no secret that the digital age has created a greater number of alternative investment opportunities, perhaps most notably cryptocurrency. However, other alternative investments have long existed, yet traditional options such as stocks, bonds, and cash have typically been the popular choices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Big Reason for You to Choose Traditional Over Roth Retirement Accounts
You'll probably have better opportunities to lower your taxes in the future.
BlackRock's pension funds face ESG criticism from New York Comptroller
Sept 22 (Reuters) - New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said he is reassessing business relationships with BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), among other asset managers, on concerns that it is straying from its "climate commitments".
Swiss Q2 current account narrows, reserve asset growth slows
ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Switzerland's second-quarter current account surplus narrowed by nearly 1 billion Swiss francs to 11 billion Swiss francs ($11.23 billion), the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Friday.
Made.com considers job cuts and company sale after trading woes
Online furniture firm Made.com is reviewing potential job cuts and a possible sale after the business was hammered by a slump in consumer spending as well as supply chain disruption.The company told shareholders on Friday it is conducting a “strategic headcount review” as part of a broader review as it seeks to slash costs.It follows reports by the Financial Times that the business could axe up to 35% of its workforce.Made said the review of worker numbers will take place “within the next few weeks”.Made.com employs around 700 staff and has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HUB INTERNATIONAL TO PROVIDE TENANT DEFAULT CAPTIVE INSURANCE FOR REAL ESTATE OWNERS AS A BETTER ALTERNATIVE TO SECURITY DEPOSITS
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has developed. for real estate owners, operators and managers of multi-family properties, commercial space and other housing in the. U.S. and available in. Canada. in 2023. As a landlord-controlled captive program,. HUB Tenant Default Captive Insurance. eliminates the...
Pound falls to 37-year low against dollar ahead of mini-budget; UK consumer confidence weakest on record – business live
Sterling weakest since 1985 against US dollar, as Kwasi Kwarteng prepares to unveil a series of tax cuts to end ‘cycle of stagnation’
Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors
COLOMBO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan authorities will formally hold talks with international creditors on Friday to start the process of restructuring billions of dollars of its debt and share plans to tackle the island's worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.
Swiss bank UBP returns to Chinese markets
HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) is back in Chinese markets, its chief investment officer said, making its way back to the world's second-largest economy after withdrawing last year.
Comments / 0