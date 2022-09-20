ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

960 The Ref

Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday

Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
NFL
The Spun

Nathaniel Hackett Announces His Decision On Play-Calling

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has dealt with a lot of criticism through the first two weeks of the season. Although it's still early in the season, there have been some rumblings about whether or not Denver should have someone else calling the plays on offense. Following the Broncos'...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Marcus Mariota
FOX Sports

Falcons' Mariota and Seahawks' Smith on similar NFL paths

SEATTLE (AP) — Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith are living similar NFL lives these days. Both have been cast off and discarded by other teams in the past. Both are currently with franchises in some mode of rebuild. And both are trying to prove they are more than just...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet 49ers-Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers travel to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field. The 49ers enter this game with a new but familiar face at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, given the injury to Trey Lance. Now that the quarterback controversy is over, the 49ers can focus on returning to the NFC championship game again this season.
DENVER, CO

