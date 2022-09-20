ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TheDailyBeast

‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed Walks Out of Prison After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction

After more than two decades—and one wildly successful podcast—Adnan Syed will be released from prison after a judge tossed his conviction for murdering his high school ex-girlfriend.Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn on Monday afternoon granted prosecutors’ request to vacate Syed’s conviction in connection with Hae Min Lee’s 1999 murder, and he was immediately released into home detention. Her decision earned audible gasps from the courtroom, which ultimately erupted in applause.“At this time, you will remove the shackles of Mr. Syed, please,” Phinn said at the end of the hearing. Syed walked out of Baltimore City Circuit Court on Monday afternoon...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen

SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Baltimore

Monday court hearing could determine whether Adnan Syed walks free

BALTIMORE -- Adnan Syed could be released from prison tomorrow.A court hearing is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. to consider a joint request from prosecutors and defense attorneys to set him free.The court could decide to throw out his conviction.If the court does agree with the request to grant Syed a new trial, then he will have a new arraignment or new plea after spending two decades serving a life sentence for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.Syed was made famous by a podcast called Serial."In the interest of fairness and justice, he is entitled to...
BALTIMORE, MD
BET

Pregnant Black Activist To Have Prison Sentencing Reconsidered

As her due date approaches, a pregnant Black activist is seeking a lesser prison sentence amid rising health concerns. According to the Associated Press, Brittany Martin, 34, is serving a four-year sentence for her behavior at racial justice protests. She has a baby due in November, and her lawyers are working to get the mother of four younger children from behind bars.
SUMTER, SC
TheDailyBeast

‘A Stretch’: Judge Denies Mike Lindell’s Plea to Get Phone Back

A federal judge has denied MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s request to have his phone returned a week after it was seized by the FBI at a Hardee’s drive-thru. District Court Judge Eric Tostrud, a Trump appointee, denied Lindell’s request to stop the FBI searching through his phone as part of an investigation into the alleged tampering of voting machines in Colorado. Lindell was asking for a temporary restraining order that would stop the FBI from “taking any action.” Judge Tostrud ruled that Lindell’s evidence did not prove that his rights were violated and said the pillow maven did not provide...
