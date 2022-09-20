Read full article on original website
Refinery29
A Full Timeline Of Adnan Syed's Case, From 1999, To Serial, To His Recent Release
Update: After more than two decades in prison and ceaseless legal battles, Adnan Syed was released in September 2022 after a judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. When Serial first aired in 2014, passionate listeners, and even just anyone with ears and...
‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed Walks Out of Prison After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction
After more than two decades—and one wildly successful podcast—Adnan Syed will be released from prison after a judge tossed his conviction for murdering his high school ex-girlfriend.Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn on Monday afternoon granted prosecutors’ request to vacate Syed’s conviction in connection with Hae Min Lee’s 1999 murder, and he was immediately released into home detention. Her decision earned audible gasps from the courtroom, which ultimately erupted in applause.“At this time, you will remove the shackles of Mr. Syed, please,” Phinn said at the end of the hearing. Syed walked out of Baltimore City Circuit Court on Monday afternoon...
Adnan Syed Prosecutor Says She'll 'Certify He's Innocent' Depending On DNA Test
A judge has given Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby's office 30 days to decide whether to pursue new charges or drop the case against Syed.
'Serial' host says evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for a murder conviction said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adnan Syed’s conviction overturned after ‘Serial’ brought attention to his case
It took a while, but Adnan Syed, the man who spent more than 20 years in prison for strangling his ex girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, will be released and his murder conviction vacated. Syed rose to fame after the seismic-shifting podcast hit Serial in 2014. Baltimore Circuit Court...
Monday court hearing could determine whether Adnan Syed walks free
BALTIMORE -- Adnan Syed could be released from prison tomorrow.A court hearing is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. to consider a joint request from prosecutors and defense attorneys to set him free.The court could decide to throw out his conviction.If the court does agree with the request to grant Syed a new trial, then he will have a new arraignment or new plea after spending two decades serving a life sentence for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.Syed was made famous by a podcast called Serial."In the interest of fairness and justice, he is entitled to...
BET
