ABC30 Fresno

At least 8 people injured in explosion at Chicago apartment building

At least eight people were injured in an explosion at a residential building in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities said. Of those injured, three are in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. The "mass casualty" incident occurred at Central and West End avenues in the city's South Austin...
