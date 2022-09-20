Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Essay: How to keep young professionals in Baton Rouge
For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from former Business Report writer Julia-Claire Evans essay, in which she discusses Baton Rouge’s trouble with attracting young talent:
Baton Rouge Business Report
Essay: Baton Rouge needs a new, stronger brand
For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from Covalent Logic founder Stafford Wood, about rebranding Baton Rouge:. When a company comes to me and says...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Essay: Building a better Baton Rouge begins with addressing climate risks
For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from Center for Planning Excellence President and CEO Camille Manning-Broome’s essay:. As a city planner, a Baton...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mayor, BRAC, VBR team up on recruiting talent and tourists
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Visit Baton Rouge, is proposing the use of $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for economic development and tourism in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to a recent announcement from Broome’s office. The proposal,...
LSU Reveille
Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you
Note: President Tate formally apologized to The Reveille staff for his comments a day after this editorial was published. President Tate: 'You have my unwavering support to operate as an independent voice'. LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Violent crime changes the college experience for LSU students
As relatively new residents of Baton Rouge, my husband and I have often asked ourselves whether this move was the right one in terms of safety. We’ve tweaked our daily living habits to avoid any potential problems. That has worked for us in our schedules. However, I have a...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Essay: Building a Baton Rouge that competes above its weight class
For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp’s essay, in which he discusses how Baton Rouge can build long-term economic success:
brproud.com
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
theadvocate.com
Replay: Six days after killing of LSU student Allison Rice, local officials share updates
LSU student Allison Rice was fatally shot nearly a week ago as she tried to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing on Government Street, Baton Rouge police have said. LATEST COVERAGE: Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas. Police and...
theadvocate.com
Parents, students complain East Baton Rouge schools field trip was more like church service
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School System responds to backlash following ‘Day of Hope’ event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish School System used its official Facebook page to post pictures from a Tuesday, September 20 event for students called ‘Day of Hope.’. The pictures were accompanied by a post that said, in part, “Today’s ‘Day of Hope’...
brproud.com
Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Feds raid QuarterNorth Energy’s Lafayette office as part of spill probe
Federal investigators raided a deepwater oil explorer’s Louisiana office last week as part of a probe into an offshore spill, a rare escalation for a U.S. environmental case, Bloomberg reports. QuarterNorth Energy LLC’s office in Lafayette was searched by investigators from the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Safety and...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Tiger Stadium adds new Creole, Cajun options to vending lineup
The LSU faithful may have noticed that concessions look a lot different this year in Tiger Stadium, with an expanded group of local caterers and vendors. Simple Joe Cafe, Queen Eats & Royal Treats, Tre’s Street Kitchen, The Shed BBQ and T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe are among several newcomers, adding new Cajun and Creole options to Death Valley’s chain vendors.
theadvocate.com
Istrouma's football team is 3-0 and it has the 'Great Wall of Louisiana' to thank for it
Jeremy Gradney, head coach at Istrouma High School, walks down a dim hallway, pulls open a door and motions to a few of his players. This, he says, is the G-WOL. Four juniors and one senior comprise Istrouma’s Great Wall of Louisiana (G-WOL), the young — yet experienced — the quiet — yet fierce — offensive line of the District 6-4A Indians.
theadvocate.com
Rouses breaks ground on market in north Baton Rouge: 'It's an area that needs a store'
Rouses Markets executives and Baton Rouge leadership broke ground on a new store at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive on Thursday, a location that city leaders say will help redevelop a major street and make a dent in the food deserts of North Baton Rouge. "We...
LSU’s full 2023 football schedule announced by SEC
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2023 football season similar to the way it started 2022, by facing Florida State, but the game won’t be as close to home, the SEC announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20. FULL SCHEDULE:. Sept. 3 - Florida State (Orlando Fla.) Sept....
theadvocate.com
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
theadvocate.com
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million
Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
