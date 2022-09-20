ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Essay: How to keep young professionals in Baton Rouge

For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from former Business Report writer Julia-Claire Evans essay, in which she discusses Baton Rouge’s trouble with attracting young talent:
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Essay: Baton Rouge needs a new, stronger brand

For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from Covalent Logic founder Stafford Wood, about rebranding Baton Rouge:. When a company comes to me and says...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Essay: Building a better Baton Rouge begins with addressing climate risks

For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from Center for Planning Excellence President and CEO Camille Manning-Broome’s essay:. As a city planner, a Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mayor, BRAC, VBR team up on recruiting talent and tourists

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Visit Baton Rouge, is proposing the use of $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for economic development and tourism in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to a recent announcement from Broome’s office. The proposal,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Essay: Building a Baton Rouge that competes above its weight class

For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp’s essay, in which he discusses how Baton Rouge can build long-term economic success:
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Feds raid QuarterNorth Energy’s Lafayette office as part of spill probe

Federal investigators raided a deepwater oil explorer’s Louisiana office last week as part of a probe into an offshore spill, a rare escalation for a U.S. environmental case, Bloomberg reports. QuarterNorth Energy LLC’s office in Lafayette was searched by investigators from the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Safety and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Tiger Stadium adds new Creole, Cajun options to vending lineup

The LSU faithful may have noticed that concessions look a lot different this year in Tiger Stadium, with an expanded group of local caterers and vendors. Simple Joe Cafe, Queen Eats & Royal Treats, Tre’s Street Kitchen, The Shed BBQ and T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe are among several newcomers, adding new Cajun and Creole options to Death Valley’s chain vendors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU’s full 2023 football schedule announced by SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2023 football season similar to the way it started 2022, by facing Florida State, but the game won’t be as close to home, the SEC announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20. FULL SCHEDULE:. Sept. 3 - Florida State (Orlando Fla.) Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million

Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA

