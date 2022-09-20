Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Messari raises $35M to expand ‘Bloomberg of crypto’ ambitions
Not bad for a Two Bit Idiot. The “idiot” in question is Ryan Selkis, who uses the tongue-in-cheek monicker for his popular Twitter account, and who just raised a $35 million Series B round for Messari, the crypto data firm he founded in 2018. The funding round, led...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report
The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
bitcoinmagazine.com
MicroStrategy Buys $6 Million In Bitcoin Amid Market Rout
MicroStrategy has acquired a fresh batch of bitcoin despite the ongoing market rout. The software company led by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor added 301 BTC to its holdings in a purchase that cost about $6 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The buy is the...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Low Calls Ethereum Bottom, Says ETH Primed for New Leg Up
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says that Ethereum (ETH) has likely bottomed out. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,300 Twitter followers that he accumulated ETH during its recent dip below the $1,300 level. “Bought some ETH. Low is in, in...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
tipranks.com
Crypto Plunge Sends Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Down With It
Coinbase fell in Monday’s trading session, as a conflicted picture of positive corporate news and negative macroeconomic conditions leaves investors uncertain going forward. It’s been a bad day for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, as the stock is down in today’s session. The overall decline in cryptocurrencies sent Coinbase lower, as values on the leading coins slipped to lows not seen in the last several months. Given the overall state of the last several months, that’s a pretty substantial drop indeed. A slate of other developments, like one particularly large bitcoin investor moving coin off Coinbase, also contributed to the drop.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins hold intraday gains after Fed hikes interest rates by 0.75%
Bitcoin (BTC) retreated and reversed its intraday gains after the Federal Reserve announced its third consecutive 75 basis point (bps) interest rate rise on Sept. 21. BTC's price dropped circa 6.5% from its intraday high of $19,950, hitting $18,660 minutes after the Federal Open Market Committee's statement. Its decline mirrored a similar sudden correction in the U.S. stock market, with the benchmark S&P 500 dropping 0.5% minutes after the Fed update.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda will repay $200 million in crypto to bankrupt lender Voyager - after the crash hit dollar values
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda plans to give crypto worth $200 million to Voyager to pay off a loan. The loan was worth $377 million before the crypto slump, which helped push lender Voyager into bankruptcy. Alameda agreed to make the payment in bitcoin, ether and seven smaller cryptos by the end...
u.today
XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
Motley Fool
XRP Climbs 20% Over the Past Week, Despite Continued Volatility in the Crypto Sector
XRP's parent company Ripple filed a motion for summary judgement on the cryptocurrency's battle with the SEC. This motion seeks to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that previous token issuances were not securities offerings. The outcome of this case matters a great deal not only for XRP's value moving forward, but...
zycrypto.com
MicroStrategy Ignores Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumours, Splashes $6M On An Additional 301 BTC
MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 301 Bitcoins for approximately $6 million, ignoring the harsh bear storm that has engulfed the crypto market for close to a year. According to a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Bitcoins were purchased between August 2 and September 19 2022, at an average price of $19,851 per unit bringing the firm’s total holdings to 130,000 bitcoins. The purchase, which was done using the firm’s surplus cash, now places MicroStrategy’s total BTC value at approximately $3.98 billion at an average price of $30,639 per bitcoin.
cryptoglobe.com
Messari: Brad Garlinghouse Made Ripple the Crypto Industry’s ‘Unlikely Champion’
On Wednesday (September 21), Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse talked to Ryan Selkis, Co-Founder and CEO at Messari, at Messari’s annual conference Mainnet (September 21-23, 2022) — in New York City — about the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. First, the Ripple CEO talked about Ripple’s mission...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Blasts Ethereum As A ‘Centralized Ponzi Scheme’ As ETH’s Supply Increases Post-Merge
One of Bitcoin’s most vocal advocates, Max Keiser, has once again criticized ethereum in the wake of the much-anticipated upgrade to the world’s second-largest crypto by market value. “ETH Is A Useless Ponzi”. Max Keiser is not a fan of Ethereum, even after one of the most impressive...
CoinDesk
Crypto Investors Yanked Money From ETH Products Despite a Smooth Ethereum Merge
Amid all the hype surrounding last week’s major Ethereum overhaul known as the Merge, investors remained cautious on the blockchain’s native token ETH – and their caution was vindicated as the cryptocurrency tumbled following the event. Investment products tied to ETH saw a fourth straight week of...
AOL Corp
Crypto market cap teeters above $900B as bitcoin falls
Crypto market speculators aren’t showing much optimism ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision this week. Following August’s worse-than-expected U.S. inflation data and the completion of Ethereum’s major software transition last week, the total market capitalization of crypto assets sold off by 15% in the last week from $1.07 trillion to $913 billion by early Monday.
