bitcoinmagazine.com

Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report

The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
bitcoinmagazine.com

MicroStrategy Buys $6 Million In Bitcoin Amid Market Rout

MicroStrategy has acquired a fresh batch of bitcoin despite the ongoing market rout. The software company led by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor added 301 BTC to its holdings in a purchase that cost about $6 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The buy is the...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
tipranks.com

Crypto Plunge Sends Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Down With It

Coinbase fell in Monday’s trading session, as a conflicted picture of positive corporate news and negative macroeconomic conditions leaves investors uncertain going forward. It’s been a bad day for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, as the stock is down in today’s session. The overall decline in cryptocurrencies sent Coinbase lower, as values on the leading coins slipped to lows not seen in the last several months. Given the overall state of the last several months, that’s a pretty substantial drop indeed. A slate of other developments, like one particularly large bitcoin investor moving coin off Coinbase, also contributed to the drop.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins hold intraday gains after Fed hikes interest rates by 0.75%

Bitcoin (BTC) retreated and reversed its intraday gains after the Federal Reserve announced its third consecutive 75 basis point (bps) interest rate rise on Sept. 21. BTC's price dropped circa 6.5% from its intraday high of $19,950, hitting $18,660 minutes after the Federal Open Market Committee's statement. Its decline mirrored a similar sudden correction in the U.S. stock market, with the benchmark S&P 500 dropping 0.5% minutes after the Fed update.
u.today

XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

MicroStrategy Ignores Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumours, Splashes $6M On An Additional 301 BTC

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 301 Bitcoins for approximately $6 million, ignoring the harsh bear storm that has engulfed the crypto market for close to a year. According to a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Bitcoins were purchased between August 2 and September 19 2022, at an average price of $19,851 per unit bringing the firm’s total holdings to 130,000 bitcoins. The purchase, which was done using the firm’s surplus cash, now places MicroStrategy’s total BTC value at approximately $3.98 billion at an average price of $30,639 per bitcoin.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Crypto market cap teeters above $900B as bitcoin falls

Crypto market speculators aren’t showing much optimism ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision this week. Following August’s worse-than-expected U.S. inflation data and the completion of Ethereum’s major software transition last week, the total market capitalization of crypto assets sold off by 15% in the last week from $1.07 trillion to $913 billion by early Monday.
STOCKS

