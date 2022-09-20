ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Baton Rouge Business Report

Feds raid QuarterNorth Energy’s Lafayette office as part of spill probe

Federal investigators raided a deepwater oil explorer’s Louisiana office last week as part of a probe into an offshore spill, a rare escalation for a U.S. environmental case, Bloomberg reports. QuarterNorth Energy LLC’s office in Lafayette was searched by investigators from the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Safety and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
theadvocate.com

See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million

Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Essay: How to keep young professionals in Baton Rouge

For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from former Business Report writer Julia-Claire Evans essay, in which she discusses Baton Rouge’s trouble with attracting young talent:
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Essay: Baton Rouge needs a new, stronger brand

For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from Covalent Logic founder Stafford Wood, about rebranding Baton Rouge:. When a company comes to me and says...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew to open Essen Lane location by end of year

Drive-thru coffee franchise 7 Brew announced it will open its first Louisiana location by the end of the year on Essen Lane across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. The shop, which will include a double-lane drive thru and outdoor seating, will feature energy drinks,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Overnight electrical fire leaves Baton Rouge home total loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wells Street home is a total loss after an overnight electrical fire in the attic. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two of the home’s residents called 911 around 2 a.m. Thursday after noticing smoke in the living room while cooking. The fire was discovered by firefighters on the roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mail drop-off boxes burglarized outside Baton Rouge post office

BATON ROUGE - Several mailboxes were broken into Saturday outside a post office in Mid City, officials said Thursday. Photos taken Wednesday outside the USPS office on Government Street showed the blue drop-off boxes were wrapped in plastic to keep people from placing mail in the broken receptacles. A post office spokesperson said they're awaiting replacements for the broken locks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Deadly shooting at Alight Baton Rouge Apartments

Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It's called "Ochsner 65 Plus" and is only for patients 65 and older. LA 74 closure impacts businesses, neighbors in Ascension Parish. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
HipHopDX.com

Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEEL Radio

Louisiana AG Jeff Landry Warns Credit Card Companies and Banks About Tracking Firearm Purchases

Recently, news reports stated New York democrats bullied credit card companies to create a new sales code for firearms and ammunition. Previously, firearms were classified under the broader category of "General Merchandise" or "Sporting Goods". But with the new firearm specific code, officials would be able to track private purchases of guns and firearms. This created a concern that the federal government is creating a master list of gun owners across the country.
LOUISIANA STATE

