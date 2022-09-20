Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Feds raid QuarterNorth Energy’s Lafayette office as part of spill probe
Federal investigators raided a deepwater oil explorer’s Louisiana office last week as part of a probe into an offshore spill, a rare escalation for a U.S. environmental case, Bloomberg reports. QuarterNorth Energy LLC’s office in Lafayette was searched by investigators from the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Safety and...
brproud.com
Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
theadvocate.com
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million
Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
theadvocate.com
Rouses breaks ground on market in north Baton Rouge: 'It's an area that needs a store'
Rouses Markets executives and Baton Rouge leadership broke ground on a new store at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive on Thursday, a location that city leaders say will help redevelop a major street and make a dent in the food deserts of North Baton Rouge. "We...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Essay: How to keep young professionals in Baton Rouge
For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from former Business Report writer Julia-Claire Evans essay, in which she discusses Baton Rouge’s trouble with attracting young talent:
brproud.com
EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Essay: Baton Rouge needs a new, stronger brand
For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from Covalent Logic founder Stafford Wood, about rebranding Baton Rouge:. When a company comes to me and says...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew to open Essen Lane location by end of year
Drive-thru coffee franchise 7 Brew announced it will open its first Louisiana location by the end of the year on Essen Lane across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. The shop, which will include a double-lane drive thru and outdoor seating, will feature energy drinks,...
brproud.com
Overnight electrical fire leaves Baton Rouge home total loss
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wells Street home is a total loss after an overnight electrical fire in the attic. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two of the home’s residents called 911 around 2 a.m. Thursday after noticing smoke in the living room while cooking. The fire was discovered by firefighters on the roof.
NOLA.com
Letters: Widen I-10 in Baton Rouge? No way; shoot for a southern bypass instead
We should forget about widening Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge. It won’t work without also adding another one or two lanes to the Mississippi River Bridge and it will also cost billions of dollars to shut down one of two lanes of the highway for a couple of years and replace or restore all of the existing entries and exits and the bridges.
wbrz.com
Mail drop-off boxes burglarized outside Baton Rouge post office
BATON ROUGE - Several mailboxes were broken into Saturday outside a post office in Mid City, officials said Thursday. Photos taken Wednesday outside the USPS office on Government Street showed the blue drop-off boxes were wrapped in plastic to keep people from placing mail in the broken receptacles. A post office spokesperson said they're awaiting replacements for the broken locks.
brproud.com
Doctor indicted for tax evasion allegedly spent millions buying boat, plane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A doctor based in Baton Rouge and Iowa who is accused of using millions of dollars to purchase personal property instead of paying taxes was recently formally charged by a federal grand jury. Middle District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. said...
theadvocate.com
Doctor spends $6.7 million on plane, boat, house, land while owing IRS taxes, prosecutors say
A Baton Rouge doctor bought a boat, airplane, real estate and other items worth at least $6.7 million even as she owed $1.6 million in taxes, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. Dr. Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, is accused of evading taxes between 2007 and 2017, according to the...
Louisiana realtors asking to halt proposed 63% insurance premium increase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors across New Orleans are asking for the state’s insurance provider of last resort to halt a proposed increase in home insurance premiums. Earlier this month, Louisiana Citizens filed to increase insurance premiums on new or renewed residential policies by 63%. In a statement, the...
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
WAFB.com
Deadly shooting at Alight Baton Rouge Apartments
Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It's called "Ochsner 65 Plus" and is only for patients 65 and older. LA 74 closure impacts businesses, neighbors in Ascension Parish. Updated:...
HipHopDX.com
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
Louisiana AG Jeff Landry Warns Credit Card Companies and Banks About Tracking Firearm Purchases
Recently, news reports stated New York democrats bullied credit card companies to create a new sales code for firearms and ammunition. Previously, firearms were classified under the broader category of "General Merchandise" or "Sporting Goods". But with the new firearm specific code, officials would be able to track private purchases of guns and firearms. This created a concern that the federal government is creating a master list of gun owners across the country.
