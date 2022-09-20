Read full article on original website
Related
If You’re Only Going to Buy 1 Pair of Boots for Fall, This Should Be It — On Sale for Up to 53% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Get the boot! Every fall, there are certain boot trends we’re tempted to try out. This season, it’s cowboy boots and lug-sole shoes. Yee-haw! But just like your favorite pair of blue jeans or a trusty white T-shirt, […]
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale Is Here: Score Fall Wardrobe Essential Bags, Shoes & More Starting at $13
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Amazon's Best-Selling Pullover Is a Cross Between a Casual Crew Neck and a Cozy Sweater — and It's on Sale
Shoppers are comparing it to expensive brands Aside from tall black boots and a flattering pair of jeans, there's nothing more essential to your fall wardrobe than some staple sweaters. And according to Amazon shoppers, this one deserves a spot in your closet. Not only is the Anrabess Oversized Batwing Sweater the best-selling pullover on Amazon, but it's also steadily climbing the Movers & Shakers chart, a list of the retailer's most-bought items that's updated daily. That means you can find this cozy pick in thousands of Amazon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Chic Chunky Sweater On Amazon Has Over 5,000 Perfect Reviews — & It’s On Sale For $23
The official start of fall is right around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to get your wardrobe ready for the (thankfully!) much cooler days ahead. If a cute new sweater is at the top of your to-buy list, Amazon is the perfect place to shop. Not only can you find a wide variety options to keep you comfy and cozy all season long, you can find some super chic options for budget-friendly prices. In fact, we even found a shopper-loved sweater that’s on sale for an extra 40% off! The Asvivid Chunky Turtleneck Sweater on Amazon is a...
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Tibi RTW Spring 2023
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Carhartt Fall & Winter Gear
The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike. Right now, you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 Perfect Leather Jackets At Every Budget
This fan-favorite leather jacket from Madewell is currently 25% off the original price of $525.
Gear Patrol
The Best New Outdoors Gear of September 2022
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. The first day of fall is officially September 22, and brands across the outdoors have already taken notice of the subtly dropping temperatures and changes in foliage that characterize the upcoming season. New releases in fire-resistant blankets, water-and-wind-resistant riding jackets and highly-technical hydration vests have us dreaming of crisp mornings, cool nights and cold-weather adventures. Take a moment to explore the new and exciting outdoor gear drops September has to offer.
Our New Favorite Leather Mini for Fall Is the Steal of the Season
We're definitely going to wear this adorable faux-leather miniskirt from Zeagoo on repeat throughout the fall season — details
Fall Fashion Forecast: These Boots Are Made for Walkin’
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. “Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies.” A classic line by Tom Hanks in You’ve Got Mail. But the truth is, […]
Hypebae
Backstage With Marni Spring/Summer 2023 Footwear
Known for its unique approach to prints, Marni has evolved into a beloved footwear brand among streetwear enthusiasts, thanks in a large part to the fan favorite Fussbett mule. The fashion house has seemingly taken note, with a Spring/Summer 2023 collection that includes trendy sneakers, platforms and boots. Acid green...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
Gearheads rejoice; there’s a new textile in town. Previously, GORE-TEX announced it will debut its new ‘GORE-TEX Expanded Polyethylene’ in Fall 2022. Now, the GORE-TEX ePE Membrane is even closer to production. The all-new waterproof and breathable material has already secured backing by Patagonia, Arc’teryx and others. It boasts a smaller carbon footprint than competing materials, requires less energy and water to create and produces less carbon overall. On top of that, it’s PFC-free and can bond with other sustainable fabrics like recycled or undyed materials. GORE-TEX describes the new material as long-lasting, fully-windproof, highly breathable and equipped with durable waterproofing. With the material already set to appear on Patagonia’s ski and snowboard shell kits and Arc’Teryx’s Ralle and Coelle jackets, many fans will be able to use the material first-hand sooner than later.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Product News Done Right
Ultimatest is looking to shrink – and completely redesign – the EDC knife. The EDCest is a tiny, fixed blade that fits into a 3D-printed sheath attached around a watch band. Pushing down on the sheath lifts the knife up for easy access. The EDCest is designed to fit across a variety of watch straps – including Apple Watch bands and GShock 5600/5700 straps – and will be created from one of two different steels (a 420HC equivalent called 1.4034 and a premium version made with Larrin Thomas’s CPM MagnaCut formula, heat treated by Paul Bos). That said, early birds can back the product on Kickstarter today and reserve an EDCest for $39+.
Gear Patrol
Score Up to 60% Off Furniture, Home Goods and More At Wayfair's First-Ever Surplus Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. We've all heard about (and likely experienced first-hand) COVID-related supply chain delays that have plagued the furniture industry for over two years. Well, there's finally a bright side to it.
Gear Patrol
Todd Snyder's Got a Bold New Take on the Timex Mk1 Field Watch
Can't decide between a black or white dial field watch? Now you don't have to. Taking a page from the pizza playbook, like ordering half-Hawaiian, half anchovies, Timex's latest watch collaboration with menswear brand Todd Snyder gives you the best of both worlds — or, at least, it gives you an eye-catching look on the wrist for the price of, well, a quartz Timex.
Gear Patrol
The Best Outdoor Storage Boxes for Your Backyard or Deck
Whether you live in a studio apartment or a five-bedroom colonial, chances are you wish you had more storage space. It’s just a fact of life. No matter how much room we have, there’s always a desire for just a little more for our ever-increasing collection of stuff. And if you do live in that five-bedroom colonial — or, at the very least, some sort of property with outdoor space — then you may have considered the option of purchasing an outdoor storage box.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Stay Up-to-Date on Today’s News and Releases
If you’ve ever dreamt of diving deep, deep underwater, you may be in luck. Recently, Nemo released the world’s first series-produced submarine, the U-Boat Worx. The submarine can dive down to depths of 330 feet and features a large, rounded acrylic viewport. Battery-powered by an electrical propulsion system, the cruiser is built to max out at three knots underwater – but who needs to hurry through the deep? The submarine comes in both single and two-seat models and can be deployed on land, from a boat ramp or right off your yacht. The device currently retails for about $545,000. While you’re saving up, might we suggest finding a dive watch to match?
CARS・
Gear Patrol
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Review: Behold Apple's Best-Ever AirPods
It's been nearly three years since Apple released its original AirPods Pro — and, even though there have been a lot of new (and excellent) wireless earbuds introduced since then, they've continued to be my go-to pair of wireless earbuds. They sound pretty darn good and have solid active noise-cancellation. They work beautifully with all my Apple devices. And, most important, they just fit my ears really well.
Comments / 0