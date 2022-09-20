While speaking with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio commented on the recent changes in WWE: "They're gonna be just fine. They have Triple H and Stephanie McMahon running the business. They know everything they need to know about the pro wrestling business and they also have new and fresh ideas. I mean, they have all the secrets. They were next to the Godfather of wrestling, Mr. Vince McMahon. So they have learned absolutely everything they need to learn. Plus, you know, they have their own ideas, they have a lot of talent, they have a lot of money. So, they're gonna continue doing great things. Everybody has seen it. Their ratings are going up. People are happy with the product. So as we always say, changes are always good. Of course, we're gonna miss Mr. Vince McMahon, and nobody will ever be like Vince McMahon. But since they cannot do things the way he used to do it, they're gonna do it in a different way, and he's gonna be as successful as he was. Different. But the formula is there and they're gonna continue making millions of pro wrestling fans happy around the world.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO