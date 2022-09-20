Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.
Yardbarker
Watch: Shawn Michaels becomes enraged after being eliminated from the 2010 Royal Rumble Match
Desperate for a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, HBK comes unglued after Batista eliminates him from the Royal Rumble Match. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
411mania.com
The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys
– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Stripped of WWE NXT North American Title, Big Halloween Havoc Match Set
The WWE NXT North American Championship is now up for grabs. Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Title on last week’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary episode. Fans voted earlier in the night for Wes Lee to be Hayes’ challenger, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage, and Solo later stepped up to challenge Hayes in the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Spotted On WWE Extreme Rules Poster
Are fans going down "the rabbit hole" when it comes to Bray Wyatt speculation? WWE appears to be leaning into the buzz if you take a look at the latest advertisement for WWE Extreme Rules. WWE released a poster featuring the return of the "Fight Pit" for a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Behind the shoulder of Riddle on the left-hand side is a familiar relic that ties to the history of Bray Wyatt: a lantern.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reacts To WWE NXT 'Trying To Steal My Gimmick'
Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze) recently did an interview with Scott Fishman for SEScoops. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cora Jade putting her "NXT" Tag Team Women's Title belt in the trash on the July 19 edition of "NXT 2.0." It was on December 18, 1995, on "WCW Nitro" when Madusa infamously dropped her WWE Women's Title in the garbage.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlinginc.com
Ken Shamrock Teases Involvement In WWE Extreme Rules Match
With the surprise announcement on "Raw" that Matt Riddle will face Seth Rollins in the third ever Fight Pit match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE alumnus Ken Shamrock took to Twitter to respond to a tweet suggesting he be the special referee for the match. The tweet, showing Shamrock in his special referee attire for the WrestleMania 13 submission match between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, was quote tweeted by 'The World's Most Dangerous Man', who said "Couldn't agree more!"
411mania.com
Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, WWE Extreme Rules Early Betting Lines Released
– BetOnline has the opening betting odds for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel in November, along with the currently announced matchups for WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Currently, Roman Reigns is the heavy favorite to beat Logan Paul at -5000. Paul is the betting underdog at +1000.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Compares Her Relationships With Triple H And Vince McMahon
When Bayley, the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, returned from a torn ACL injury at SummerSlam 2022, Vince McMahon was suddenly no longer in charge. Instead, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, founder of "WWE NXT," had taken over as Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations, and he immediately made an impact by re-signing IYO SKY and bringing back Dakota Kai, pairing them with Bayley to form Damage CTRL.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Returning For WWE Royal Rumble Match?
The Royal Rumble is without a doubt one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, and fans often look forward to seeing surprise entrants compete in the Royal Rumble matches. It’s been a while since Sean Waltman has competed in the ring as he’s been out of action due to a torn bicep. However, during a recent K&S Virtual Signing he was asked about a potential return to the ring and he noted that if he does return to the squared circle it would have to be for something big like the Royal Rumble.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker — WWE Championship Match: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2003
The Olympic Hero and The Deadman have an exciting title match on SmackDown before Brock Lesnar attacks both Superstars. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Says There’s An ‘Idea’ For a Non-Wrestling Role For Him at WrestleMania 39
While it’s not set by any measure, Kurt Angle has revealed that there’s been an “idea” for him to potentially do something non-wrestling at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall of Famer was speaking with the Wrassingh Show for a new interview and, when talking about how he wouldn’t sign with AEW as it would impact his WWE contract, mentioned that WWE was “talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania.”
Yardbarker
Alberto Del Rio comments on Vince McMahon's exit, changes in WWE
While speaking with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio commented on the recent changes in WWE: "They're gonna be just fine. They have Triple H and Stephanie McMahon running the business. They know everything they need to know about the pro wrestling business and they also have new and fresh ideas. I mean, they have all the secrets. They were next to the Godfather of wrestling, Mr. Vince McMahon. So they have learned absolutely everything they need to learn. Plus, you know, they have their own ideas, they have a lot of talent, they have a lot of money. So, they're gonna continue doing great things. Everybody has seen it. Their ratings are going up. People are happy with the product. So as we always say, changes are always good. Of course, we're gonna miss Mr. Vince McMahon, and nobody will ever be like Vince McMahon. But since they cannot do things the way he used to do it, they're gonna do it in a different way, and he's gonna be as successful as he was. Different. But the formula is there and they're gonna continue making millions of pro wrestling fans happy around the world.”
Yardbarker
Pro wrestling legend makes surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam taping
The following contains spoilers for Friday's AEW Rampage Grand Slam. The Great Muta appeared during Wednesday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam tapings. Muta aided Sting and Darby Allin during their match against Buddy Matthews and Brody King, which will air this Friday. Matthews was about to attack a handcuffed Sting with a baseball bat when Muta arrived, spitting mist in the face of Matthews. This caused Matthews to bump into Julia Hart, who went through a table. Sting picked up the win for his team. After the match, Sting hugged Muta.
411mania.com
WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Makes Return On WWE NXT, Damon Kemp Details His Plot Against Diamond Mine
– Ilja Dragunov is back on WWE TV, making his return after the main event of tonight’s NXT. Tuesday night’s show was headlined by JD McDonagh vs. Tyler Bate with the NXT Championship #1 contendership on the line. After McDonagh picked up the win, Bron Breakker came into the ring to stare off with McDonagh before Ilja’s music played and he came down to the ring. You can see a clip below.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Rules Title Match Result From 9/13 WWE NXT 'Can Not Stand'
During Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," Shawn Michaels made an announcement regarding the "NXT" North American Championship. Michaels brought in both Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa to talk about the way the North American Title match ended during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT." As noted, per the results of a fan vote, Hayes was supposed to defend the "NXT" North American Title against Wes Lee. However, Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage. Before the show ended, Sikoa made his surprise return to "NXT" and defeated Hayes to become the new champion.
