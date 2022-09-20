Read full article on original website
People Are Hilariously Showing Off Their Pets on TikTok Using a Song About the Princes of Hell
A new trend has taken over TikTok in a surprising way. People are using a song about the princes of hell to show off the different moods of their hilarious pets, going viral in the process. The song featured in the viral trend is Minniva's cover of "Year Zero," originally...
