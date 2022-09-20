Teaming with Alexa Bliss seems to be having an odd effect on Asuka. The former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to Twitter to share an image of her holding Alexa Bliss's possessed doll Lily. The picture comes from a recent episode of "WWE Raw" where Asuka was seen holding or protecting the doll at the beginning of the match, and then towards the end being protected from a moonsault by Lily. The post has been met with a divisive reaction from fans.

