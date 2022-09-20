'The Scale of Hope' explores climate, climbing and identity

Molly Kawahata knows it’s easy to be consumed by climate anxiety.

As droughts worsen and wildfires intensify, many Americans feel helpless to address the consequences of climate change even in their own backyards.

So, when filmmakers with outdoor retailer Patagonia first approached Kawahata about documenting her Alaskan ice climbing journey last year, she set out to further reframe the climate narrative to one centered on “hope, empowerment and opportunity,” rather than despair.

“The Scale of Hope” follows the accomplished alpinist, ice climber and former Obama White House climate advisor as she prepares for her first expedition in the imposing Alaska Range. Fresh off a local premiere at Pittsburgh's Patagonia store, the film explores Kawahata’s experience living with bipolar disorder while learning to ice climb and fighting for climate action.

As a White House climate advisor during President Barack Obama’s second term, Kawahata studied human psychology to help make climate messaging more relatable — and optimistic — to busy, overworked Americans. Climate scientists now warn some impacts of climate change are “irreversible” without drastic and immediate cuts to greenhouse emissions, but Kawahata said there’s another unsung narrative.

“It’s not to say we ignore the seriousness or urgency of the climate crisis,” she said during a recent film tour stop in Pittsburgh. “We obviously don't shield our eyes from that. But there's another narrative that's not being told: The climate crisis is solvable. When’s the last time you heard that? There’s an endpoint, it’s the zero-carbon economy. And we’re well on our way.”

Americans are more likely to respond to the public health and social benefits of taking climate action than to alarming imagery and apocalyptic messaging, Kawahata said.

“Things are very clear in the literature,” she said. “Fear, guilt and shame, which happen to be what we’ve used in the climate narrative for two decades, are actually antithetical to motivating people. They make you retract and take up less physical space. You freeze into paralyzing response, like a trauma response. Hope isn’t something that just feels good, it's effective.”

By having solutions-focused conversations, she hopes to inspire people from all walks of life to register voters, elect climate-conscious candidates and address voter suppression. She’s now using tools like Instagram and TikTok to make political action, environmental justice and policy more digestible to younger generations.

“So many Americans are struggling, and they don't have the luxury of caring about things that aren't right in front of them,” Kawahata said. “They're trying to survive.”

While climate-friendly lifestyle choices shouldn’t be discounted, “the only way we can truly solve the climate crisis is through policy and systemic change,” Kawahata said, noting that British Petroleum, or BP, was instrumental in popularizing the notion of an individual carbon footprint to shift industry responsibility.

During her time in Washington, D.C., climate policy was mostly implemented through executive action amid congressional resistance, she said, even as polls suggest the majority of Americans support nationwide climate policies.

“I had this realization at my desk in 2015," Kawahata said. "We can do everything on the climate front and on the policy front, but we're always going to be limited if we don't have overwhelming support from the American people and the people who represent them in Congress."

The power of policy is personal to Kawahata. Last year, she traveled to the Topaz Internment Camp in the Utah desert, where the U.S. involuntarily imprisoned Japanese Americans during World War II. Kawahata’s grandparents were among those held at the camp; a painting of the compound nestled in the valley of a snowy mountain range hung in her childhood home for years before she realized what it was.

“That whole thing happened because of a guy who signed something in the same building I worked in at the White House,” Kawahata said in the film. “That was a policy. Policies change everything.”

Now based in Montana and originally from California, Kawahata first caught the climbing itch a little later in life. After a decade of living with an untreated mental illness, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder on her second day in the White House.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I have truly never had shame about (having bipolar disorder),” she said. The film shows her resting on a rock face more than once to take her medication. “To just be able to talk about it in that way … where people can know it's OK.”

After seeking treatment, Kawahata soon found herself captivated by the intensity of ice climbing, particularly in Alaska.

“It became a much more manageable condition, and I sort of realized I like doing things to the extreme,” she said. “It definitely kind of gives you this extreme personality, at least for me. And for me, that was alpinism.”

“The Scale of Hope" is about celebrating the climb, rather than the summit. Ultimately, though, Kawahata hopes viewers finish the film with a new sense of belonging in the outdoors and the climate movement.

“Regardless of who you voted for, where you live, or your lifestyle ... you are welcome,” she said.