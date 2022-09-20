ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

Girl Scout troop encourages everyone to ‘keep our water clean’

Girl Scout Troop 2745 has completed its special project, which helped beautify the concrete walkway near Walnut Creek Elementary and Azle High School. The big reveal was Sept. 17. The troop worked on painting the background for the mural on Sept. 3 before Sheri Johnson-Lopez of That’s Flippin’ Smart Art...
AZLE, TX
George Kelsey Mosley 1947-2022

George Kelsey Mosley was born August 25, 1947 in Columbia, Mississippi. He passed away peacefully Sept. 3, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Interment will be Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery. Butch proudly served his country with the 1st Cavalry in Vietnam 1967-1969. He also proudly served...
FORT WORTH, TX
Westbrook named Lions Club president

Jamie Westbrook (right) was sworn in as the 2022-2023 Azle Lions Club president on Sept. 13. “I am happy to be the president for the upcoming year because I believe the Azle Lions Club does great things to benefit the children in our community,” Westbrook said.
AZLE, TX
Azle Optimists honor Young Texans for September

Azle High School seniors Luke Olmsted and Amanda White were recognized by the Optimist Club of Azle on Sept. 16 as the Young Texan and Texanne for the month of September. Young Texans are chosen among the Azle High School seniors who show excellence both in academics and in their extracurricular activities.
AZLE, TX
Marion Kenneth “KP” Padgett 1935-2022

Marion Kenneth “KP” Padgett, 87, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at his home in Azle surrounded by his loved ones. Kenneth was born Jan. 10, 1935 in Grand Saline; son of Marion Lenzy and Robbie Louise (Maxwell) Padgett. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School. Kenneth served...
AZLE, TX
Margaret Chlo Dell Plowman 1925-2022

Margaret Chlo Dell Plowman (Chlo, Mom, Mimi), 96, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Azle. Funeral Service will be at 1p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, White’s Funeral Home, Azle, with a viewing prior to service time. Interment: Gibtown Cemetery. Margaret was born Oct.24, 1925 in Gibtown; daughter of Leroy...
