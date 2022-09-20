Read full article on original website
azlenews.net
Azle Optimists honor Young Texans for September
Azle High School seniors Luke Olmsted and Amanda White were recognized by the Optimist Club of Azle on Sept. 16 as the Young Texan and Texanne for the month of September. Young Texans are chosen among the Azle High School seniors who show excellence both in academics and in their extracurricular activities.
azlenews.net
Girl Scout troop encourages everyone to ‘keep our water clean’
Girl Scout Troop 2745 has completed its special project, which helped beautify the concrete walkway near Walnut Creek Elementary and Azle High School. The big reveal was Sept. 17. The troop worked on painting the background for the mural on Sept. 3 before Sheri Johnson-Lopez of That’s Flippin’ Smart Art...
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
papercitymag.com
Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History
Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.
The Community News
Former Bearcat found ticket to happy life
I've never gone to work thinking, 'man I'm going to work.' I'm like, 'I'm getting paid to watch the team that's on TV right now. I'm getting paid to be on a broadcast that's going out and entertaining people.'"”. From the time he was in the seventh grade, Jay King...
ahstigerlife.com
Humans of Arlington – Isabella Mitchell
“What is your favorite activity to do at Arlington?”. “I really like going to the extracurricular events at school like the football games. During the homecoming game, I dressed up as Cinderella for Princesses for Patients and raised twelve-hundred dollars for St. Jude.”
fox4news.com
Tarrant Area Food bank hosts its last mega food distribution event
FORT WORTH, Texas - As we've previously reported, the toll of inflation is hurting families' bottom line and that of the organizations that serve them. The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been holding mega food distributions since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday, it held its last one. Since the...
devinenews.com
Mary Etheridge, Joyce Bendele’s Mother
As many know, the contribution women made in the war effort of WWII was invaluable. While the men, for the most part at least, served overseas, there were roles that needed to be filled back home. In addition, many men who were not called up for myriad reasons also served at home in numerous ways. For the next few weeks, we will pay homage to the men and women of this nature who have connections to our community.
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
City of Keller orders Keller Public Library to remove post about Banned Books Week
KELLER, Texas — The social media pages of public libraries across the country are celebrating banned books in honor of national Banned Books Week. Banned Books Week has been around since 1982, according to the American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom. But when the Keller Public Library posted...
azlenews.net
Brandon Keith Rubenkoenig 1987-2022
Brandon Keith Rubenkoenig, 35, of Azle, Texas, sadly passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, grandson, friend and more – who will be miss tremendously. Service was held at Grace Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, 10:30 am Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
Student stabbed during fight at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD high school, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fight between two students at a North Texas high school led to one of them being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The principal of Boswell High School in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said the incident involved two students who were in an altercation. Fort...
azlenews.net
CASA Kids on Canvas event coming Oct. 20
The Kids on Canvas event held by CASA of Tarrant County is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at The 4 Eleven in Fort Worth, with a VIP whiskey tasting event for top sponsors from 4 to 5 p.m. “This event is a special one-night gallery event showcasing...
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Armed Antifa Showed Up to My Protest Against Children’s Drag Shows
This past weekend, I learned that the Left wants to sexualize children so badly that they will even encourage Antifa criminals to show up in black bloc at children’s drag shows with AR-15s – simply to intimidate the normal people protesting who do not want grown men dressed as women stripping for kids.
HEB Was A Wonderful Madhouse At The Grand Opening In Frisco, Texas
The only HEB in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had its grand opening today, September 21, 2022 at 6 am. As you can imagine area residents have been chomping at the bit to get into this place, since rumors of it being built first surfaced. The store at 4800 Main Street...
fox4news.com
Arlington Ethiopian-BBQ fusion restaurant makes NY Times top 50 list
The New York Times names the 50 best new restaurants around the nation. Smoke 'N Ash, a mom and pop shop in Arlington, made this year's list. It's a restaurant that specializes in a unique and international taste sensation -- a fusion of authentic Ethiopian and Texas barbecue.
starlocalmedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
Crumbl Cookies Headed to Denton
Choose your favorite sweet treat from a menu that rotates each week.
fwtx.com
7 Things to Do This Weekend in Fort Worth
Whether dusting off your lederhosen or prepping your Sunday best for a night at Cirque du Soleil there are enough weekend events to have you feeling FOMO no matter what you decide to do. 1. Oktoberfest at Trinity Park. Celebrate the annual fall German fest at Trinity Park, Sept. 22...
