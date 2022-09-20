ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

Comments / 0

Related
azlenews.net

Azle Optimists honor Young Texans for September

Azle High School seniors Luke Olmsted and Amanda White were recognized by the Optimist Club of Azle on Sept. 16 as the Young Texan and Texanne for the month of September. Young Texans are chosen among the Azle High School seniors who show excellence both in academics and in their extracurricular activities.
AZLE, TX
azlenews.net

Girl Scout troop encourages everyone to ‘keep our water clean’

Girl Scout Troop 2745 has completed its special project, which helped beautify the concrete walkway near Walnut Creek Elementary and Azle High School. The big reveal was Sept. 17. The troop worked on painting the background for the mural on Sept. 3 before Sheri Johnson-Lopez of That’s Flippin’ Smart Art...
AZLE, TX
papercitymag.com

Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History

Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Westbrook, TX
City
Azle, TX
The Community News

Former Bearcat found ticket to happy life

I've never gone to work thinking, 'man I'm going to work.' I'm like, 'I'm getting paid to watch the team that's on TV right now. I'm getting paid to be on a broadcast that's going out and entertaining people.'"”. From the time he was in the seventh grade, Jay King...
ALEDO, TX
ahstigerlife.com

Humans of Arlington – Isabella Mitchell

“What is your favorite activity to do at Arlington?”. “I really like going to the extracurricular events at school like the football games. During the homecoming game, I dressed up as Cinderella for Princesses for Patients and raised twelve-hundred dollars for St. Jude.”
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Tarrant Area Food bank hosts its last mega food distribution event

FORT WORTH, Texas - As we've previously reported, the toll of inflation is hurting families' bottom line and that of the organizations that serve them. The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been holding mega food distributions since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday, it held its last one. Since the...
FORT WORTH, TX
devinenews.com

Mary Etheridge, Joyce Bendele’s Mother

As many know, the contribution women made in the war effort of WWII was invaluable. While the men, for the most part at least, served overseas, there were roles that needed to be filled back home. In addition, many men who were not called up for myriad reasons also served at home in numerous ways. For the next few weeks, we will pay homage to the men and women of this nature who have connections to our community.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Westbrook
azlenews.net

Brandon Keith Rubenkoenig 1987-2022

Brandon Keith Rubenkoenig, 35, of Azle, Texas, sadly passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, grandson, friend and more – who will be miss tremendously. Service was held at Grace Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, 10:30 am Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
AZLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Am Happy#Politics Local#The Azle Lions Club
azlenews.net

CASA Kids on Canvas event coming Oct. 20

The Kids on Canvas event held by CASA of Tarrant County is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at The 4 Eleven in Fort Worth, with a VIP whiskey tasting event for top sponsors from 4 to 5 p.m. “This event is a special one-night gallery event showcasing...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen

This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
ALLEN, TX
fwtx.com

7 Things to Do This Weekend in Fort Worth

Whether dusting off your lederhosen or prepping your Sunday best for a night at Cirque du Soleil there are enough weekend events to have you feeling FOMO no matter what you decide to do. 1. Oktoberfest at Trinity Park. Celebrate the annual fall German fest at Trinity Park, Sept. 22...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy