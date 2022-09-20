ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

ahstigerlife.com

Humans of Arlington – Isabella Mitchell

“What is your favorite activity to do at Arlington?”. “I really like going to the extracurricular events at school like the football games. During the homecoming game, I dressed up as Cinderella for Princesses for Patients and raised twelve-hundred dollars for St. Jude.”
ARLINGTON, TX
ntdaily.com

Denton citizens gather donations to help sister city

Multiple volunteer groups and individuals in Denton have gathered donations for Denton’s sister city, Múzquiz after experiencing heavy flooding at the beginning of the month. Denton residents Francisco Campos and Araceli Lopez Lira have gathered donations from people all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The couple, who are...
DENTON, TX
City
Azle, TX
Local
Texas Education
dmagazine.com

BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit

DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
DALLAS, TX
azlesting.com

Mr. Driver Starts His First Year at Azle

With a new principal this year, many new things are being put into place and are changing, however it is nice to get to know who the new principal is. Mr. Nate Driver has a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology from The University of North Texas and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from West Texas A&M. When Mr. Driver first started teaching and coaching, he began at Southlake ISD.
AZLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm ISD warns consequences for rumored riot at LEHS

Little Elm ISD released a statement on its social media websites Thursday afternoon addressing rumors of a possible riot taking place at Little Elm High School on Friday. The post warned those who participated would fall consequence to legal or disciplinary actions.
LITTLE ELM, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller Crossing Guard Dresses Up on the Job to Brighten Students' Days

A crossing guard in Keller is going above and beyond getting kids safely to school. She's giving them something good to start their day. Charla Lee is a crossing guard at Willis Lane Elementary School. She saw administrators working the crosswalk and decided she had the time for the job.
KELLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas ISD School Board Upholds Whistleblower’s Termination

A former investigator for the Dallas Independent School District’s internal audit office had her termination upheld by select school board members at a grievance hearing last Thursday. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Andrea Whelan contested her termination by the district, alleging that she was fired from her...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Breaks Ground on Whitlow, a New Luxury Mid-Rise Apartment Community in Lewisville, Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living ®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announces the groundbreaking of Whitlow, a new four-story, 420-unit luxury mid-rise apartment community in Lewisville, Texas, totaling nearly 600,000 square feet. Whitlow will be the firm’s eighth luxury rental property to be developed in the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth market. Construction is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX

