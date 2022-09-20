Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Community Provides Support for High School Cheerleader After Injury
A North Texas community has provided overwhelming support for a high school cheerleader who suffered a catastrophic injury just a few months ago - and whose spirit is inspiring everyone around her. The steps taken by high school senior Megan Sharkey are both small - and big. A representation of...
ahstigerlife.com
Humans of Arlington – Isabella Mitchell
“What is your favorite activity to do at Arlington?”. “I really like going to the extracurricular events at school like the football games. During the homecoming game, I dressed up as Cinderella for Princesses for Patients and raised twelve-hundred dollars for St. Jude.”
Desoto’s Leading Women on their Journey and the Impact of Empowerment
The Desoto Chamber of Commerce for the first time has an all-black female leadership that is working to make a change. In an exclusive interview, I spoke to them about how they first started down their respective paths and the impact they hope to have on future generations. Nina Threets,...
ntdaily.com
Denton citizens gather donations to help sister city
Multiple volunteer groups and individuals in Denton have gathered donations for Denton’s sister city, Múzquiz after experiencing heavy flooding at the beginning of the month. Denton residents Francisco Campos and Araceli Lopez Lira have gathered donations from people all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The couple, who are...
dmagazine.com
BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit
DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
azlesting.com
Mr. Driver Starts His First Year at Azle
With a new principal this year, many new things are being put into place and are changing, however it is nice to get to know who the new principal is. Mr. Nate Driver has a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology from The University of North Texas and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from West Texas A&M. When Mr. Driver first started teaching and coaching, he began at Southlake ISD.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm ISD warns consequences for rumored riot at LEHS
Little Elm ISD released a statement on its social media websites Thursday afternoon addressing rumors of a possible riot taking place at Little Elm High School on Friday. The post warned those who participated would fall consequence to legal or disciplinary actions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Keller Crossing Guard Dresses Up on the Job to Brighten Students' Days
A crossing guard in Keller is going above and beyond getting kids safely to school. She's giving them something good to start their day. Charla Lee is a crossing guard at Willis Lane Elementary School. She saw administrators working the crosswalk and decided she had the time for the job.
Dallas Observer
The Denton Record-Chronicle Mentioned a Drag Event and Both Are Receiving Threats Now
The Denton variety drag show Glitterbomb at the Rubber Gloves rehearsal studio canceled its latest event last week, claiming that a mention of the event in a Denton Record-Chronicle article led to a series of threats, according to a statement released by event organizers on Facebook last Friday. The newspaper...
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
fox4news.com
Vigil held to remember beloved youth coach in Celina who suffered fatal heart attack
CELINA, Texas - Members of a Collin County community gathered Wednesday night to honor a man who acted as a coach and mentor to many young athletes. Trey Boddie died after suffering a heart attack. He was only 39 years old. He coached youth softball, baseball, basketball, and football, impacting...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas ISD School Board Upholds Whistleblower’s Termination
A former investigator for the Dallas Independent School District’s internal audit office had her termination upheld by select school board members at a grievance hearing last Thursday. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Andrea Whelan contested her termination by the district, alleging that she was fired from her...
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
3 Texas Food Spots Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times revealed the 50 restaurants in America they're "most excited about right now."
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
Student stabbed during fight at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD high school, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fight between two students at a North Texas high school led to one of them being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The principal of Boswell High School in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said the incident involved two students who were in an altercation. Fort...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Breaks Ground on Whitlow, a New Luxury Mid-Rise Apartment Community in Lewisville, Texas
DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living ®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announces the groundbreaking of Whitlow, a new four-story, 420-unit luxury mid-rise apartment community in Lewisville, Texas, totaling nearly 600,000 square feet. Whitlow will be the firm’s eighth luxury rental property to be developed in the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth market. Construction is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.
Former Dallas Arboretum employees blame management for alleged culture of LGBTQ discrimination
DALLAS — At least four former Dallas Arboretum workers have filed equal employment opportunity complaints against their former employer in the past year, including allegations that management fostered a culture of discrimination around gender identity and sexuality. In interviews with WFAA, two of the former employees say they’re thankful...
Student arrested after bringing gun, ammunition on Timber Creek HS campus, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — One student was arrested at a local high school after Keller Independent School District officials said an anonymous tip said the student had carried a gun onto campus Thursday. The incident happened at Timber Creek High School. In a statement, the district said the tip...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
