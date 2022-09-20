Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
GOP nominee Bailey discusses crime, taxes, election integrity during Peoria campaign stop
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey vowed Tuesday to stand by the outcome of the upcoming general election, after telling a group of supporters in Peoria he wants to lower taxes, improve public education, and take a tough stance against crime. “Now is the time for regular working people like us...
tspr.org
New hospital search could take year in Keokuk
It will be a while before a new urgent care provider could possibly occupy the soon-to-be vacated hospital in Keokuk. Blessing Health announced this month that it will close the hospital on Oct. 1. The corporation cited “consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency services” for the shutdown. Blessing Health purchased the 49-bed hospital from UnityPoint Health in March 2021.
wlds.com
Longest Tenured Dist 117 School Board Member Passes
Jacksonville School District 117 is mourning the loss of a school board member. According to an announcement by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, her office regrets to announce the passing of Jacksonville School District Board Member Steven Cantrell. Patterson says Steve Cantrell died suddenly of natural causes Tuesday...
Pen City Current
Residents clash over "homeless' encampment
FORT MADISON - Explicatives were flying about at the start of Tuesday's regular City Council meeting as residents living near what has been called a homeless encampment pleaded with city officials to take action. Lisa Holloway, who lives on the 1300 block of 24th Street, cried as she pleaded with...
Pen City Current
County mulls ambulance funding options
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County Supervisor believes the closing of the Blessing Hospital in Keokuk could cost the county a million dollars. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the closure of the hospital and its Emergency Room services will create immediate pressure on the county ambulance operations. "Right now looking at...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 19, 2022
Dylan Macak (18) 205 S. 24th ST. Quincy, IL for possession of liquor by a minor. NTA. 182. Gerald L Davis, 68, 912 Northridge Ct, reports the theft of US currency from his residence on 09/14/2022. 168. Russell Icenogle (29) 719 W Jefferson Macomb, IL for failure to reduce speed...
25newsnow.com
Mold, plants found growing inside Lewistown apartment
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - It’s not a sight or a smell anyone wants in their home. In Lewistown, there’s mold and plants growing inside an apartment just a block down from the county courthouse. Christine Lennington has lived in the six-unit apartment building on Main Street in...
Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car
A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois.
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
khqa.com
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
Traffic signal modernization provides reliability, additional cameras. Here’s how they impact you.
A project to modernize traffic signal equipment is coming to Galesburg. The public will not notice any significant changes as a result of the new traffic signals, however the project will provide added efficiency and reliability for the city. The project includes a total of 12 signalized intersections along Henderson Street, and at Main and Farnham streets.
WZZM 13
Passenger falls out of car sunroof in Illinois, dies from injuries
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
Two Galesburg men charged after causing a disturbance at PZ’s Place
Around 8:30 pm on Saturday, September 17th, Galesburg Police responded to PZ’s Place in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Dispatch informed officers the situation was escalating and two male subjects were throwing bar stools at each other. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the suspects – a 36-year-old Galesburg man. The other suspect, a 34-year-old Galesburg man, had departed the bar but was stopped by police on Grand Avenue. A female staff member told police two male suspects began acting suspiciously outside and followed her inside. The two males came to the bar and asked to purchase a cheeseburger for .58 cents. When the staff told the men that wasn’t possible, they became aggressive and were threatening to kill employees, according to police reports. One of the men pretended to have a firearm at one point and the two began throwing bar stools causing other customers to leave. Both men were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
ktvo.com
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary report: Cash, credit cards, meds stolen from several vehicles in Galesburg
Cash and cards were reported stolen from a wallet at 6:54 p.m. Sunday. The victim explained that he believed the theft occurred while he was inside HyVee Gas, 1925 N. Henderson St., between 3:50 and 4:05 p.m. He later discovered that his wife’s wallet, which was in a diaper bag in his vehicle, had been emptied of its content, including $160, and bank and credit cards.
aledotimesrecord.com
Five shots heard near South and Academy streets early Sunday morning
GALESBURG — At 3:07 a.m. Sunday, an officer in the area of South and Academy streets heard five gunshots coming from the west of his location. Investigating, he followed two vehicles leaving the area of South and Berrien streets, eventually stopping and talking to the occupants of one of the vehicles. One of the occupants also claimed to have heard the gunshots, and another was found to have a valid Knox County failure to appear warrant for a domestic violence case. The 24-year-old Galesburg man was arrested at the scene.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
977wmoi.com
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
