71st Miss Universe competition will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “There is no place like New Orleans. This vibrant city has been at the top of our list to host for quite some time due to its rich cultural history, as well as its unique arts, entertainment, and culinary scene,” says Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization. “I look forward to our delegates from all over the world getting to experience all it has to offer.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO