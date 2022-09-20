Read full article on original website
Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries
NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
Blue Cross Grant Will Help Families Impacted by Life-Altering Injuries
NEW ORLEANS — The Split Second Foundation announced that it has received a $98,300 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to help fund its Split Second Cares Program. A full-time director will operate the initiative, which will provide mental and emotional health services to individuals and families impacted by life-altering injuries.
71st Miss Universe Competition Coming to New Orleans
71st Miss Universe competition will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “There is no place like New Orleans. This vibrant city has been at the top of our list to host for quite some time due to its rich cultural history, as well as its unique arts, entertainment, and culinary scene,” says Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization. “I look forward to our delegates from all over the world getting to experience all it has to offer.”
Chaffe & Associates Celebrates 40th Anniversary
NEW ORLEANS – This year, Chaffe & Associates celebrates its 40th anniversary. With clients across the South, the company focuses on valuations, mergers and acquisition advisory services with an emphasis on founder-led companies, family-owned businesses, banks and other financial institutions. The company’s founder and Chairman, D. B. H. “Black”...
Teach For America Announces 2022 GNO Alumni Coaching Fellowship
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Teach For America Greater New Orleans has welcomed 13 experienced educators from 11 public schools across greater New Orleans to the 2022 cohort of the TFA GNO Alumni Coaching Fellowship. Since its inception in 2020, this is the first year the fellowship has expanded to include both alumni of the Teach For America program and non-alumni teachers. Their work will impact more than 2,000 students in Orleans and Jefferson parishes through coaching and supporting novice teachers also teaching at their schools.
St. Tammany Corporation Wins International Award
MANDEVILLE, La. – From the St. Tammany Corporation:. The St. Tammany Corporation has earned major professional honors for the fourth consecutive year at this year’s International Economic Development Council (IEDC) 2022 Excellence in Economic Development Awards, which were announced Sept. 20 at the organization’s annual conference in Oklahoma City, Okla.
For Sale: Trio of Buildings on Camp Street
NEW ORLEANS — The current home of Peter Mayer Advertising is for sale. Corporate Realty has announced that it is representing the owners in the sale of 318-320-324 Camp Street, a 38,729-square-foot property that consists of three buildings located a block and a half from Poydras Street and two blocks from Canal Street and the French Quarter.
Pamela Moore Rogers Named President of St. Mary’s Academy
NEW ORLEANS – The Sisters of the Holy Family, who own and operate St. Mary’s Academy, named longtime administrator Pamela M. Rogers president of the private Catholic K-12 school in New Orleans East. The move makes Rogers the first layperson to ever hold that position. She will be...
Open House at Peristyle at Bucktown Memory Care Assisted Living Home
METAIRIE — Peristyle at Bucktown Memory Care Assisted Living Home will host an open house from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1443 Seminole Avenue in Metairie. Located one block from Lake Pontchartrain, the residential assisted living and memory care facility is the newest from Peristyle Homes, which operates seven others in the area. The new construction residence features 12 private bedrooms, three ADA bathrooms, and several common areas for seniors who prefer assistance with daily living in a more private setting than larger communities.
GNO Inc. Named Economic Development Organization of the Year
NEW ORLEANS — From Greater New Orleans Inc.:. On Sept. 20, the International Economic Development Council selected Greater New Orleans Inc. as the Economic Development Organization of the Year, with a “Gold” designation for communities over 500,000 residents. This global award was distributed during the organization’s 2022 Annual Conference in Oklahoma City, and is the highest organizational honor given during IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards.
Renovation at River Garden Apartments Moving Forward
NEW ORLEANS – HRI Communities announced today that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the River Garden Apartments at 913 Felicity Street in the Lower Garden District and is set to immediately move forward with construction overseen by Landis Construction Co. The $10 million renovation project will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 2003 by HRI as the first phase of the St. Thomas HOPE VI Redevelopment Project.
JEDCO Wins International Economic Development Awards
On Sept. 20, JEDCO received international recognition for excellence and innovation in economic development at the International Economic Development Council 2022 Excellence Awards in Oklahoma City, Okla. The IEDC Excellence Awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects and programs. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of...
