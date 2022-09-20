ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Gray man faces assault and drug charges

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antonio Moore, 39, Gray, on Sunday, charging him with aggravated domestic assault and schedule I, II and VI drug violations. Deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Ben Jenkins Road in Gray on Sunday, according to a press release. Upon arrival, they found that Moore had apparently broken a bedroom window to gain access into the home and began fighting with the resident.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel. According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Johnson City Press

Round Table and prayer vigil to address fentanyl issue

The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jublee World Outreach Church are hosting a Round Table talk with local law enforcement and a prayer/vigil service on Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area. Round Table starts at 5 p.m., and the prayer and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Kingsport Beautiful conducting cleanup Saturday

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the City of Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

I-26 resurfacing in Unicoi could be completed Wednesday

Resurfacing work on Interstate 26 headed toward Unicoi could be completed on Wednesday “if all goes well,” a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the resurfacing work is being done on both Interstate 81 and I-26 by Summers-Taylor Inc. Nagi said Summers-Taylor is completing the work because the areas in need of repairs are not currently in the state’s resurfacing plan in the next two years.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 23

Sept. 23, 1837: Henry Massengill, Jr. died in Sullivan County, Tenn. Mr. Massengill “is buried in the Masengill family cemetery, now adjoining Rocky Mount. It likely was part of the original plantation of Hal Massengill.” (Source: The Cobb Family of Rocky Mount” Piney Flats, Tennessee, 1613-1972. 142 pages. Rocky Mount Museum Press, 1999. Compiled by Virginia McKinney Turney, A Cobb-Massengill Descendant. Published Under the supervision of Pauline Massengill DeFriece, a Cobb-Massengill Descendant.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church Hill votes against moving to a city manager form of government

CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen got into a heated discussion about a resolution proposing the city move toward a city manager form of government. The BMA met for its scheduled meeting on Tuesday and discussed several resolutions, including one that pertained to shifting to a city manager form of government.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year

KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award, including Loudermilke of the Kingsport City Schools (KCS).
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Local schools offer free flu shots to students

With flu season quickly approaching, both Johnson City and Washington County are working to offer free flu shots to students while they are at school. Who: Johnson City and Washington County Schools are both partnering with the Washington County Health Department to offer free flu shots to students. Families are encouraged to visit either the health department or their primary care physician to receive their flu shot, which is covered by most insurances.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Pound, Wise County PSA agree on funds return

POUND – Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday – more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Petworks gets a $75,000 bump from county commission

A proposal by some Sullivan County Commissioners to contribute more money to Petworks Animal Services led to a compromise at a lesser figure than previously sought. But the animal control and adoption agency still secured more money from the county than it had ever done previously.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Muslim American dancer Amirah Sackett coming to Northeast State Sept. 28

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week. Sackett will share her experiences with the campus community at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton once more offering facade grants to downtown building owners

ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton is once again offering its Façade Rehabilitation Grant for this fiscal year. The grant is intended to provide incentives to improve the exterior façades of structures located within the Main Street District of downtown Elizabethton. The program seeks to encourage improvement of downtown buildings, the improvement of commercial sales and improvement in local sales tax collection in downtown, and the attraction of new businesses and visitors to the downtown area.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Covered Bridge Kickoff has great first night

ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on...

