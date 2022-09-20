ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Entergy releases bill assistance application information

Entergy customers can apply for bill assistance next week. The company is partnering with United Way of Greater Houston in collaboration with other nearby United Way branches to offer a $150 bill credit to qualifying customers on a first-come, first-served basis. An online application for the $150 credit will be...
TEXAS STATE
Chicago state senator indicted in red-light camera scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator was indicted Tuesday on federal charges that he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, also was charged with...
CHICAGO, IL
Texas Roadhouse to sell cinnamon honey butter-scented candle

Texas Roadhouse is known for a lot of things: steak, throwing peanut shells around the restaurant after eating the nuts and its cinnamon honey butter spread for those complimentary fresh-baked rolls. Fans of the restaurant will soon be able to bring the cinnamon honey butter scent home with them. Texas...
TEXAS STATE

