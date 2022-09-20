ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Weekly

Baygrass Music Festival Brings Bluegrass to Annapolis

How does one combine protecting and restoring the Chesapeake Bay with increasing awareness of mental health and identifying resources for those on the brink? If you are Annapolis resident Ron Peremel, you create the first ever, two-day Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival. It’s planned for Oct. 1-2 at Sandy Point State Park.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Weekly

Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival This Saturday

A festival with an impact. That’s the promise of the 32nd annual Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival, which returns this Saturday, Sept. 24 to downtown Annapolis. It’s a time of celebrating cultural heritage, acknowledging shared history, and honoring the resiliency of enslaved people and their descendants. In years past,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Weekly

Baia Opens in Chesapeake Beach

Described as “coastal Italian,” the long-awaited restaurant Baia has opened in the building previously occupied by Mamma Lucia in Chesapeake Beach. Locals have high hopes and have been anticipating this grand opening for months. My dinner date and I called to see if there were any reservations available...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Bay Weekly

New Riverkeeper Named

The Arundel Rivers Federation has named Anne Arundel County native Elle Bassett as the new South, West and Rhode Riverkeeper. Bassett grew up along the South River, but has spent the past 10 years working to advance clean water solutions on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She was an education and outreach coordinator before becoming the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers in 2018. Over her career, she has worked to connect communities and youth to the water by inviting residents to join her on the rivers to monitor water quality, plant sea grasses, and restore oyster reefs.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy