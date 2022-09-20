Read full article on original website
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
Business Insider
How to delete all of your Facebook messages, using a web browser or the Messenger mobile app
You can't delete all your Facebook messages at once, but you can delete them one chat at a time. To delete a chat on Facebook, go to the chat settings and click Delete chat. To delete a chat on Messenger, swipe to the left, tap More and Delete. Facebook Messenger...
technewstoday.com
How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?
When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
laptopmag.com
How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy
Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
The Verge
YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds
Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
AdWeek
Twitch Tightens Policies on Gambling Streams
The streamers spoke, and Twitch listened: The Amazon-owned streaming platform updated its policies to remove gambling sites.
How to make money on Snapchat, according to creators
Snapchat is a moneymaker for some creators who frequently post content to Spotlight, land brand deals, and create AR lenses for the platform.
AdWeek
Twitter Corrects Bug That Impacted Voluntary Password Resets on Android, iOS
Some Twitter users on Android and iOS who voluntarily reset their passwords may not have been logged out...
AdWeek
Insider Intelligence: Trust in Social Platforms Continues to Erode
Trust in social platforms continues to erode, according to the new Digital Trust Benchmark 2022 report from Insider...
AdWeek
YouTube Partner Program Will Welcome Shorts Creators in Early 2023
YouTube detailed several monetization options for creators on its platform at its inaugural Made on YouTube event in...
AdWeek
Snap, TikTok Are Among Walmart Connect’s New Innovation Partners
Retail media platform Walmart Connect added an innovation partner category to its service, solution and technology partners, and...
Here’s how you will be able to create WhatsApp group polls
WhatsApp is evolving steadily, working on new features like the one we just saw which will eventually make importing your chat backup easier. Another upcoming ability we first caught wind of back in April would let you create polls for your group chats. Work has clearly been continuing behind the scenes, and now the app's latest beta reveals additional details about how polling in WhatsApp chats is going to work.
