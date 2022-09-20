Read full article on original website
Wesley Bushnell
2d ago
Maybe they should start a Database to track how you get to be a multimillionaire on Congress salaries.
195
hobo 45
2d ago
hey it's like this its called the privacy act look it up its nobody's business if you buy a gun or a bicycle
136
Lilly Smith
2d ago
It seems Biden, DOJ and FBI are going after political opponents and their party. All illegal but you won't stop street violence, crime, the no bail and murders.
49
Credit Card Companies Face Decisions Over Gun Sale Tracking
Major credit card company Visa Inc. (V) has announced it will separately categorize gun sales made using its credit cards in the U.S. to do its part in gun control efforts. Visa credit cards account for more than half of all credit card purchases in the U.S, and it isn't the only credit card company to make the switch toward delineating gun sale tracking. The move is bound to make a splash amid an era of gun reform.
