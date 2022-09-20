Read full article on original website
Related
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
If you need a happy ending-focused romantic story, whether it be strictly comedic or more serious, there are a few networks and streaming services where you can turn and be able to find the content you like. But, none of those places are quite as dedicated to bringing fans light, fun romantic fare and heart-warming, romance-filled drama which will be sure to bring a smile to the faces of viewers like the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The popularity of these stories grows all of the time, and the channels long ago branched out to create new romantic stories built around seasonal themes, which debut all year long.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch
Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Murder and Muscles Form an Empire in Hulu’s ‘Welcome To Chippendales’ Trailer
Welcome to Chippendales, the forthcoming limited series chronicling the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, lands somewhere at the intersection of muscles and murder. In the first teaser trailer for the show arriving on Hulu on Nov. 22, Kumail Nanjiani stars as the socially awkward male-stripping empire founder who would do anything to defend his territory. The clip is soundtracked by Journey’s “Any Way You Want It.” “This is my life,” Banerjee says, introducing a world of quietly kept side-deals and questionable business arrangements being touted as his own American dream. “Every cent I have, I’ve put into this.” Murray Bartlett stars alongside...
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
Your Honor's Second and Final Season to Air on Showtime in December
Showtime’s legal drama Your Honor will be back for its second — and, according to star Bryan Cranston, final — season before the year is through. Season 2 will make its linear debut on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned. The premiere episode, however, will be available two days earlier (on Friday, Dec. 9) on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers. Originally conceived as a limited series, Your Honor stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Truth Be Told‘s Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of...
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
3 of the best gritty crime dramas on Netflix, HBO Max, and Prime Video
The great thing about having so many streaming services these days to choose from, from Netflix to Apple TV Plus and more, is that it pretty much guarantees there will always be something for everyone to enjoy. Granted, some of the streamers have much deeper libraries of content than others. But if you’re especially into specific popular genres — like, say, crime shows — you’ll most likely find an abundance of riches across multiple platforms.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV Special Casts David Alan Grier as Fan-Favorite Character (EXCLUSIVE)
David Alan Grier is joining the cast of ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” The Tony winner will play Cogsworth in the star-studded production, according to sources. Previously announced cast members include Oscar winner H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as Beast and Joshua Henry as Gaston. Rita Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator in the live-action/animated hybrid production. The special, to be directed by Hamish Hamilton, will be recorded live and feature never-before-seen musical performances. Jamal Sims is serving as executive producer and choreographer. Set design is by Julio Himede with costumes by Marina Toybina (“The Masked Singer”). Jon...
Collider
'Reservation Dogs' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu
A'ho! Hulu and FX's hit series Reservation Dogs has officially been renewed for a third season at the streamer. The beloved comedy from acclaimed co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi is currently in the middle of its second run, and it has thus far continued apace after its award-winning first season last year. Season 2 will wrap up next week on September 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic father of Kevin Zegers’ Brendon, who shares a “complicated” dynamic with his dad. Plus, Eric Roberts (Suits) will play a father with a dark secret, while Deniz Akdeniz (The Flight Attendent) will portray Laura’s (Britt Robertson) former Behavioral Science Unit colleague, who “brings a little friendly competition to the unit and opens...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
ComicBook
Netflix Original Series Hemlock Grove Is Leaving the Service
One of Netflix's first original series, Hemlock Grove, is going to be leaving the streaming service in October. Netflix's most recent newsletter announcing content changes for the month of October has a single line-item mention that Hemlock Grove will be leaving Netflix on October 22nd. It's a quite and unceremonious pull that's quickly making some significant waves with Netflix viewers and industry analysts alike, as it marks something of a milestone change in Netflix's content strategy.
TV Fanatic
Rhea Seehorn Reunites With Better Call Saul Creator Vince Gilligan for Apple TV+ Drama
Better Call Saul may be over, but series creator Vince Gilligan is already prepping his next series. Apple TV+ announced Thursday that Gilligan had closed a deal to bring a new project to fruition. However, the only information we have is that Better Call Saul breakout Rhea Seehorn is attached.
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Production is underway on Heartstopper Season 2. Netflix shared a video Thursday that shows series stars Joe Locke, Kit Connor and other cast members reunite for a table read. Heartstopper is a teen romantic drama based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novel. The series...
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds: Evolution Premiere Date Announced by Paramount+
Criminal Minds: Evolution is landing with a big bang on Paramount+. The network today announced the premiere date for the Criminal Minds continuation, and it's a surprise. The 10-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, exclusively on Paramount+. Following the premiere, new episodes will...
ComicBook
Hellraiser: Full Official Trailer Released by Hulu
Hulu has released the official trailer for Hellraiser, a revival of the beloved horror franchise. The film, which was developed relatively quietly and stars Jamie Clayton as a new take on Pinhead, will follow on the heels of the hugely popular Prey, which revived the long-flagging Predator franchise. They're also employing the recent trend of using the same title as the original, rather than adding a number or a subtitle, even if it isn't a straightforward reboot. Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but has so far lent his support to the choice to bring in a new actor, and a woman, to succeed him in the role for the new film.
Rhea Seehorn to Star in Vince Gilligan Series With Two-Season Order at Apple
If you’re still mourning the end of Better Call Saul, this should make you feel a bit better: Rhea Seehorn is set to star in a new Apple TV+ series penned by Vince Gilligan, the streamer announced on Thursday. Details on the untitled new series are scarce — as in non-existent — but it did earn a two-season order from Apple, given its pedigree. Gilligan, who created Breaking Bad and co-created the spinoff Saul, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. “After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the...
Comments / 0