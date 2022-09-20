Checking in on the Texas freshmen: UTSA
The Texas Longhorns have played more than 25 true and redshirt freshmen in the first three games of the season. The list includes six players that started at their position, headlined by left tackle Kelvin Banks and right guard Cole Hutson.
The 2022 top 5 ranked recruiting class of 28 high school prospects has seen four players start since the season opener, and 18 more see action.
Inside Texas takes a look at the impact the freshmen class has had on the Texas season through three games.
Quarterback
Quinn Ewers (RS-FR), Southlake (Texas) Carroll – *Started two games*
vs. ULM: 16 of 24 for 225 yards with 3 TD’s and 1 INT
vs. Alabama: 9 of 12 for 134 yards in less than a quarter
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP – injured
Maalik Murphy, Inglewood (Calif.) Junipero Serra – Has not seen action
Running back
Jonathon Brooks (RS-FR), Hallettsville (Texas) High
vs. ULM: 6 carries for 32 yards and a TD
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
Jaydon Blue, Klein (Texas) Cain
vs. ULM: 3 carries for 3 yards
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
Wide receiver
Casey Cain (RS-FR), New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton
vs. ULM: 1 reception for 43 yards
vs. Alabama: 1 reception for 29 yards
vs. Texas-San Antonio: 1 reception for 7 yards
Savion Red, Grand Prairie (Texas) High
vs. ULM: 1 reception for 5 yards
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
Brenen Thompson, Spearman (Texas) High
vs. ULM: Saw action
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Jaden Alexis (RS-FR), Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch – Still rehabbing from knee injury
Offensive line
Kelvin Banks, LT, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek – *Made third career start Saturday*
Cole Hutson, RG, Frisco (Texas) High – *Made third career start Saturday*
DJ Campbell, RG, Arlington (Texas) Bowie
vs. ULM: Saw action
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Cameron Williams, RT, Duncanville (Texas) High
vs. ULM: Saw action
vs. Alabama: Saw action on special teams
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
Neto Umeozulu, RG, Allen (Texas) High
vs. ULM: Saw action
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Connor Robertson, C, Austin (Texas) Westlake
vs. ULM: Saw action
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Malik Agbo, LG, Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer
vs. ULM: DNP
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Logan Parr, (RS-FR) San Antonio (Texas) O’Connor
vs. ULM: Saw action
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
Max Merril, OG, Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit – depth
Defensive line
Aaron Bryant, Southaven (Miss.) High
vs. ULM: Saw action
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
Kristopher Ross, Houston (Texas) North Shore
vs. ULM: 2 tackles
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Jaray Bledsoe, Marlin (Texas) High
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Zac Swanson, Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
EDGE
Ethan Burke, Austin (Texas) Westlake
vs. ULM: 3 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: 1 tackle
Justice Finkley, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
J’Mond Tapp, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
D.J. Harris Jr. (RS-FR), New Caney (Texas) High
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Linebacker
Derrick Brown, Texarkana (Texas) Texas High – Has not seen action
Trevell Johnson, Arlington (Texas) Martin – Has not seen action
Defensive back
Terrance Brooks, CB, Little Elm (Texas) High
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
Austin Jordan, CB, Denton (Texas) Ryan
vs. ULM: Saw action
vs. Alabama: 2 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss
vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action
X’avion Brice, CB, Arlington (Texas) Seguin
vs. ULM: Saw action
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Ishmael Ibraheem (RS-FR), CB, Dallas (Texas) Kimball
vs. ULM: 1 pass break up
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Jaylon Guilbeau, NB, Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial – *Made two career starts*
vs. ULM: 1 tackle
vs. Alabama: No stats
vs. Texas-San Antonio: 4 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss
B.J. Allen, S, Aledo (Texas) High – Has not seen action
Larry Turner-Gooden, S, Los Angeles (Calif.) Bishop Alemany
vs. ULM: Saw action
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas San Antonio: DNP
Specialists
Will Stone, K, Austin (Texas) Regents – *Made third career start Saturday*
vs. ULM: 9 kickoffs with 3 touchbacks
vs. Alabama: 6 kickoffs with 4 touchbacks
vs. Texas-San Antonio: 7 kickoffs with 3 touchbacks.
Isaac Pearson (RS-FR), P, Newcastle (Australia)
vs. ULM: 1 punt for 15 yard average
vs. Alabama: DNP
vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP
Lance St. Louis, DS, Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field – Has not seen action
