Austin, TX

Checking in on the Texas freshmen: UTSA

By Gerry Hamilton
 2 days ago
Kelvin Banks (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The Texas Longhorns have played more than 25 true and redshirt freshmen in the first three games of the season. The list includes six players that started at their position, headlined by left tackle Kelvin Banks and right guard Cole Hutson.

The 2022 top 5 ranked recruiting class of 28 high school prospects has seen four players start since the season opener, and 18 more see action.

Inside Texas takes a look at the impact the freshmen class has had on the Texas season through three games.

Quarterback

Quinn Ewers (RS-FR), Southlake (Texas) Carroll – *Started two games*

vs. ULM: 16 of 24 for 225 yards with 3 TD’s and 1 INT

vs. Alabama: 9 of 12 for 134 yards in less than a quarter

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP – injured

Maalik Murphy, Inglewood (Calif.) Junipero Serra – Has not seen action

Running back

Jonathon Brooks (RS-FR), Hallettsville (Texas) High

vs. ULM: 6 carries for 32 yards and a TD

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

Jaydon Blue, Klein (Texas) Cain

vs. ULM: 3 carries for 3 yards

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

Wide receiver

Casey Cain (RS-FR), New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton

vs. ULM: 1 reception for 43 yards

vs. Alabama: 1 reception for 29 yards

vs. Texas-San Antonio: 1 reception for 7 yards

Savion Red, Grand Prairie (Texas) High

vs. ULM: 1 reception for 5 yards

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

Brenen Thompson, Spearman (Texas) High

vs. ULM: Saw action

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Jaden Alexis (RS-FR), Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch – Still rehabbing from knee injury

Offensive line

Kelvin Banks, LT, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek – *Made third career start Saturday*

Cole Hutson, RG, Frisco (Texas) High – *Made third career start Saturday*

DJ Campbell, RG, Arlington (Texas) Bowie

vs. ULM: Saw action

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Cameron Williams, RT, Duncanville (Texas) High

vs. ULM: Saw action

vs. Alabama: Saw action on special teams

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

Neto Umeozulu, RG, Allen (Texas) High

vs. ULM: Saw action

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Connor Robertson, C, Austin (Texas) Westlake

vs. ULM: Saw action

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Malik Agbo, LG, Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer

vs. ULM: DNP

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Logan Parr, (RS-FR) San Antonio (Texas) O’Connor

vs. ULM: Saw action

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

Max Merril, OG, Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit – depth

Defensive line

Aaron Bryant, Southaven (Miss.) High

vs. ULM: Saw action

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

Kristopher Ross, Houston (Texas) North Shore

vs. ULM: 2 tackles

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Jaray Bledsoe, Marlin (Texas) High

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Zac Swanson, Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

EDGE

Ethan Burke, Austin (Texas) Westlake

vs. ULM: 3 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: 1 tackle

Justice Finkley, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

J’Mond Tapp, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

D.J. Harris Jr. (RS-FR), New Caney (Texas) High

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Linebacker

Derrick Brown, Texarkana (Texas) Texas High – Has not seen action

Trevell Johnson, Arlington (Texas) Martin – Has not seen action

Defensive back

Terrance Brooks, CB, Little Elm (Texas) High

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

Austin Jordan, CB, Denton (Texas) Ryan

vs. ULM: Saw action

vs. Alabama: 2 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

vs. Texas-San Antonio: Saw action

X’avion Brice, CB, Arlington (Texas) Seguin

vs. ULM: Saw action

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Ishmael Ibraheem (RS-FR), CB, Dallas (Texas) Kimball

vs. ULM: 1 pass break up

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Jaylon Guilbeau, NB, Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial – *Made two career starts*

vs. ULM: 1 tackle

vs. Alabama: No stats

vs. Texas-San Antonio: 4 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

B.J. Allen, S, Aledo (Texas) High – Has not seen action

Larry Turner-Gooden, S, Los Angeles (Calif.) Bishop Alemany

vs. ULM: Saw action

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas San Antonio: DNP

Specialists

Will Stone, K, Austin (Texas) Regents – *Made third career start Saturday*

vs. ULM: 9 kickoffs with 3 touchbacks

vs. Alabama: 6 kickoffs with 4 touchbacks

vs. Texas-San Antonio: 7 kickoffs with 3 touchbacks.

Isaac Pearson (RS-FR), P, Newcastle (Australia)

vs. ULM: 1 punt for 15 yard average

vs. Alabama: DNP

vs. Texas-San Antonio: DNP

Lance St. Louis, DS, Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field – Has not seen action

Comments / 0

