Georgia enters top 10 On3 NIL Valuations in big way ahead of Week 4

By Pete Nakos
On3.com
 2 days ago
Carlos M. Saavedra/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Week 3 brought plenty of changes to college football’s top 10 NIL rankings. And it could have been a week of upsets.

Missouri State had Arkansas on the ropes. Texas had to hold off UTSA. And Florida survived a scare from USF.

College football was also reminded of just how good Georgia is. The Bulldogs traveled to South Carolina, walking out with a 48-7 win. That big-time win resulted in some major changes.

On3 is breaking down the top 10 On3 NIL Valuations following Week 3 of the college football season. This season marks the second year athletes are able to profit off their NIL and their marketability can increase because of their accomplishments on the field.

Let’s dive in.

1. Bryce Young

On300 Ranking: No. 1

On3 NIL Valuation: $3.3 million

Movement: +$20,000

Position: Quarterback

Bryce Young is still the top quarterback in the country. But the Alabama quarterback is trying to find a rhythm with his wide receiver room. He threw his first two interceptions of the season this past weekend. And while he did finish with 236 passing yards and three touchdowns, many of those chunk plays are coming on broken plays when Young has to scramble. The Crimson Tide open up SEC play this week — against Vanderbilt. If anything, another opportunity for Young to continue to work out some kinks with his wideouts.

2. C.J. Stroud

On300 Ranking: No. 5

On3 NIL Valuation: $2.6 million

Movement: +$339,000

Position: Quarterback

Sure, maybe the Notre Dame showdown was not the finest passing display put on by Ohio State and C.J. Stroud. But that does not mean Stroud does not have one of the top arms in college football. In the last two games, he’s thrown for 718 yards and nine touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception. And with the nation’s top wide receiver group, it’s hard to see a defense slowing him down. The Buckeyes open up Big Ten play in primetime with a visit from Wisconsin.

3. Caleb Williams

On300 Ranking: No. 2

On3 NIL Valuation: $2.4 million

Movement: +$8,700

Position: Quarterback

So much for Fresno State playing the upset role. USC trampled the Bulldogs inside LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night in front of more than 67,000, a sign of where this program is headed. Caleb Williams continues to put up eye-catching stat lines. The former Oklahoma quarterback finished 25 of 37 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He added another two scores on the ground, too. USC heads up the coast to Corvallis this weekend to face a 3-0 Oregon State team. A Pac-12 road win could be enough for the Trojans to crack the top five of the AP poll.

4. Jordan Addison

On300 Ranking: No. 2

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million

Movement: +$6,500

Position: Wide Receiver

It’s hard to think Jordan Addison could do much more to bolster his Biletnikoff Award defense. Through three games, the USC wide receiver has 18 catches for 295 yards, averaging 16.4 yards per reception. His five touchdown catches rank second across the FBS. Heading West to play with Caleb Williams at USC has boosted the receivers notoriety, and he’s continuing to thrive on the field. His On3 NIL Valuation has continued to rise, too, as it has shot up $819k over the past 14 weeks.

5. Bijan Robinson

On300 Ranking: No. 8

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

Movement: +$436,000

Position: Running Back

With Quinn Ewers sidelined and Hudson Card playing through an injury, Bijan Robinson reminded college football what he can do. The running back finished Saturday with 20 carries for 183 yards and three touchdowns. He added a 19-yard catch into the mix, too. Robinson led Texas to its win over UTSA, taking much of the pressure of the passing game. It was by far his most productive game yet, coming, a week after he was contained by the Alabama defense.

6. Will Anderson

On300 Ranking: No. 10

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.4 million

Movement: +$280,000

Position: EDGE

Hello, Will Anderson. The Alabama defensive star had his best performance yet of the 2022-23 season. Early in the first quarter, Anderson snatched an interception after a ball bounced off the running back’s chest, taking it 25 yards for Alabama’s first non-offensive touchdown of the 2022-23 season. It was also the Crimson Tide’s first forced turnover of the year. The reigning Nagurski Trophy winner led the nation in tackles for loss with 34.5 a year ago. He’s currently at 4.5. With SEC play coming, however, there is plenty of opportunities remaining.

7. Shedeur Sanders

On300 Ranking: N/A

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.2 million

Movement: +$6,300

Position: Quarterback

Shedeur Sanders sits at the No. 7 spot in the On3 NIL top 10 valuations for the second consecutive week. The Jackson State quarterback threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Grambling State 66-24. He also added two touchdowns on the ground, finishing with 20 yards on nine carries. His NIL Valuation continues to rise along with his social media following, which now sits at 984k. It’s one of the highest among current college football players.

8. Brock Bowers

On300 Ranking: No. 6

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1 million

Movement: +$273,000

Position: Tight End

A former On3 Consensus four-star recruit, Brock Bowers emerged as one of the top freshman in 2021. And he has not missed a beat this season. His best performance so far this season came Saturday at South Carolina, as he pulled down five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He even put in some work in the running game, scoring a touchdown on his lone carry of five yards. Bowers has Zaxby’s and NOBULL, and he’s seen an uptick in his social media followers.

9. Stetson Bennett

On300 Ranking: No. 37

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1 million

Movement: +$120,000

Position: Quarterback

The Georgia quarterback cashed in cashed in on his NIL potential before the start of the season, adding Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank to his list of partnerships. And now he’s being delivering a strong return on investment on the field. In Saturday afternoon’s drubbing of South Carolina, Stetson Bennett was 16 of 23 for 284 yards with two touchdown passes, running in another. He’s yet to throw an interception. And he’s rounding into Heisman candidate shape.

10. Peter Skoronski

On300 Ranking: No. 4

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1 million

Movement: +$251,000

Position: Offensive Lineman

Sitting at Big Ten media days this summer, Peter Skoronski was honest about his assessment of NIL. He has not really seen a need to go find himself a deal. But that does not mean the Northwestern offensive lineman is not dripping with NIL potential. The junior very well may be the first offensive lineman picked up in next spring’s NFL Draft. But he also may choose to return to college for another year. His work on the field has set himself up for plenty of opportunities.

Dropped Out

+ Spencer Rattler fell to No. 12 following the loss to Georgia

+ Georgia’s Jalen Carter dropped for No. 8 to No. 34 with an NIL evaluation of $630k

+ Michigan State‘s Jacoby Windmon dropped from No. 9 to No. 18 following a loss at Washington

About the On3 NIL Valuation

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation calculates an athlete’s NIL value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories:

+ Performance

+ Influence

+ Exposure

While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career. The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach

Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher sends strong message to 12th man ahead of Arkansas game

Plenty of people bowed out when it came to the Texas A&M Aggies this season. Their loss to Appalachian State raised several questions about Jimbo Fisher’s team this year. Still, fans packed Kyle Field Saturday night and watched as the Aggies bounced back with a 17-9 win over then No. 13 Miami. After the week the program had, Fisher says it said a lot about A&M’s fanbase overall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Georgia

South Carolina hosted top-ranked Georgia in the home conference opener Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. A second straight sell out in Columbia saw the Gamecocks drop consecutive SEC games with a 48-7 loss. Check out our weekly Faces in the Crowd gallery to see if you were spotted Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

