A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
racer.com
Next Race Industry Now tech webinar: "New Insights and Safety for the EV Racing World"
Join us for Episode 235 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech & Business Webinar: “EV Racing – New Insights and Safety for the EV Racing World”. Wednesday, September 28 at 9:00am PT / noon ET: Click here to register. With John Evans, president, ESI Equipment and Race Track Safety...
Weave Named as a Leader in Five of G2’s Fall 2022 Reports
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, has released its Fall 2022 Reports on Optometry Software, Dental Practice Management, Patient Relationship Management (PRM) and Patient Engagement software. Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, was named a Leader in all five categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005756/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data
Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
Intel Announces AI Global Impact Festival Grand Prize Winners
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- What’s New: Today, Intel introduced six student groups and three teachers as the global grand prize winners at its AI Global Impact Festival. The annual festival brings together next-generation technologists, future developers, policymakers and academics who work to solve real-world problems using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005369/en/ Previous AI for Global Impact winners are greeted by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at the Intel Vision event in May 2022. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
TGI Acquires Virtual Ad Tech Company In Latest Expansion
Sports media and marketing company TGI Sport has acquired virtual advertising tech company Brand Brigade as it looks to grow in North America and take advantage of a boom in digital overlays. Driven partly by technological advances and the unique challenges presented by COVID-19, virtual ads—graphics and images added into broadcast feeds that appear to be on or around playing fields—have become commonplace in sports, whether they’re behind MLB home plates, above NHL ice or on NBA hardcourts. Fifteen years ago, Brand Brigade cofounder Sam Chenillo often found himself begging broadcasters to adopt the ad insertion tech; now his company’s tools...
UEFA・
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Benzinga
Synthetic speech startup Murf AI raises $10Mn Series A to help your words find a voice
--News Direct-- Murf AI, a fast-growing synthetic speech technology startup that is transforming the way voiceovers are created, is today announcing a $10M Series A funding round led by Matrix Partners India with participation from existing investor Elevation Capital, as well as prominent angel investors such as Ajay Arora - SVP Product, Disney Streaming, Ankit Bhati - Founder, Ola, Ashwini Asokan - Founder, Mad Street Den, Pushkar Mukewar - Founder, Drip Capital and Yamini Bhat - Founder, Vymo. Murf plans to use these funds to drive further product innovation, accelerate R&D, and scale its presence in focused geographies.
dronedj.com
DJI teases new Mavic 3 Enterprise drone launch event on September 27
A(nother) new DJI product teaser has dropped. And this time, it’s definitely a drone. DJI has taken to social media to tease a new product launch event that will take place on Tuesday, September 27, at 9 a.m. ET. This new promo comes on the heels of a separate teaser from the tech giant, in which DJI is promising a new creative imaging solution to fans.
Retail Tech: RTR Pops Up with Leap, Quiet Platforms Taps FourKites
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Brick-and-mortar stores Rent the Runway/ThirdLove/Leap Rent the Runway is making another comeback to physical retail in tandem with Leap, a platform that assists e-commerce brands in securing brick-and-mortar store space. The temporary store is expected to open in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. later this month in the mixed-use center Georgetown Park. The designer fashion rental service shuttered its previous stores in 2020, but has since worked with Leap to open popup shops. Other Leap-powered shops set to open in Georgetown include Naadam,...
Facebook whistleblower launches nonprofit to take on big tech
Whistleblower Frances Haugen -- a former Facebook engineer who leaked documents suggesting the firm put profits before safety -- on Thursday launched an organization devoted to fighting harm caused by social media. Haugen contended the tech titan, which has since rebranded itself as Meta, put profits over safety.
