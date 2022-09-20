ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

ACC formally relocating its league headquarters to Charlotte from Greensboro

By Nick Schultz
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago

The ACC is making a major move. It’s moving its league headquarters.

The conference is leaving its current location in Greensboro, North Carolina and moving to Charlotte, the league announced Tuesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch’s David Teel reported ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan about the decision Tuesday morning after the league presidents and chancellors approved the move in a virtual meeting.

“Today is a transformational day for the ACC and for our 15 world class institutions,” Phillips said in a statement. “We truly appreciate the state of North Carolina for its dedication to keeping the conference headquarters in the state, and the Charlotte leadership for their commitment and ongoing partnership. After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets, but exceeds, the needs of the ACC.

“Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member schools and conference office staff. The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC.”

The ACC has been based in Greensboro since its founding nearly 70 years ago, but conference officials have been exploring a potential move for the last year. Ultimately, they decided to head to Charlotte, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

Other sites, including Orlando, Florida, were also considered and officials toured another potential location in Greensboro. But Charlotte was the final decision, and Vaughan expressed her disappointment in the decision.

“Obviously we are disappointed,” Vaughan told Teel. “But we are not surprised. I also feel like we put together an excellent package, which is one reason it took them 14 months to make a decision. … I guess one of the deciding factors was to be located near an airport hub. We knew that we weren’t an airport hub, but we offered them concierge’s [private] jet service.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Florida State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Vaughan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
69K+
Followers
72K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy