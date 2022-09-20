ACC formally relocating its league headquarters to Charlotte from Greensboro

The ACC is making a major move. It’s moving its league headquarters.

The conference is leaving its current location in Greensboro, North Carolina and moving to Charlotte, the league announced Tuesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch’s David Teel reported ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan about the decision Tuesday morning after the league presidents and chancellors approved the move in a virtual meeting.

“Today is a transformational day for the ACC and for our 15 world class institutions,” Phillips said in a statement. “We truly appreciate the state of North Carolina for its dedication to keeping the conference headquarters in the state, and the Charlotte leadership for their commitment and ongoing partnership. After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets, but exceeds, the needs of the ACC.

“Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member schools and conference office staff. The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC.”

The ACC has been based in Greensboro since its founding nearly 70 years ago, but conference officials have been exploring a potential move for the last year. Ultimately, they decided to head to Charlotte, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

Other sites, including Orlando, Florida, were also considered and officials toured another potential location in Greensboro. But Charlotte was the final decision, and Vaughan expressed her disappointment in the decision.

“Obviously we are disappointed,” Vaughan told Teel. “But we are not surprised. I also feel like we put together an excellent package, which is one reason it took them 14 months to make a decision. … I guess one of the deciding factors was to be located near an airport hub. We knew that we weren’t an airport hub, but we offered them concierge’s [private] jet service.”