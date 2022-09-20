ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Nick Saban sends message to Alabama fans in Mexico after surprise question from reporter

By Daniel Morrison
 2 days ago
Kevin C. Cox / Staff PhotoG/Getty

Alabama is one of the biggest brands in college football historically and certainly in the modern game. With that, as head coach Nick Saban can attest to, comes fans from all over the world. That, interestingly enough, comes from south of the American border as well.

Nick Saban was asked a surprising question by a reporter from Claro Sports in Mexico City. He was asked if he knew how widely they broadcast Alabama football in Latin America. According to the reporter, the games are broadcast in 17 different Latin American countries. Along with that, Saban was asked if he had a message for those fans.

“We appreciate all the fan support that we get in Mexico and I wasn’t aware of all these places, you know, watch us,” Nick Saban said.

“But I do know that we have an iconic brand that sort of spreads, not only throughout the United States but in some of the bordering countries and in Europe. So, and I think that’s a good thing for our program and I know it’s a good thing for our players. But, you know, we appreciate the support. We love it that you love Alabama and I’ll just say Roll Tide to you,” Nick Saban concluded.

College football kicked off the 2022 season with a Week 0 game in Ireland between Nebraska and Northwestern. Meanwhile, the NFL has played games in Mexico before. It wouldn’t be unrealistic for college football to take the game to those fans in Latin America too.

