Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 2 recap

Grant Halverson | Getty Images

Another week of NFL action wrapped up with a pair of Monday night games. Here’s a look at how some of the former South Carolina Gamecocks in the league did this past weekend.

Bryan Edwards – FALCONS

It didn’t go for much, but Edwards hauled in his first reception as a Falcon over the weekend for two yards. He was targeted twice in Atlanta’s 31-27 loss to the Rams.

Deebo Samuel – 49ERS

The 49ers continue to use Samuel as much as they can. He finished with 97 total yards including five receptions for 44 yards. Through two games, Samuel has more rushing attempts and rush yards than receptions and receiving yards.

Javon Kinlaw – 49ERS

Kinlaw picked up his first tackle on the year in the 49ers 27-7 win against the Seahawks. It came in the second quarter on a Seattle handoff.

Hayden Hurst – BENGALS

Two games into his first-year with the Bengals and Hurst is already seeing an increase in his workload compared to a season ago. The tight end hauled in five receptions for 24 yards on seven targets. He has ten catches for 70 yards in 15 targets thus far.

Melvin Ingram III – DOLPHINS

A week after having a scoop and score against the Patriots, Ingram had two tackles against the Ravens. He also defended a pass.

Mike Davis – RAVENS

There weren’t too many opportunities for Davis on Sunday who rushed for four yards on five carries. In two games he’s only carried the ball seven times for 15 yards but had a Week 1 fumble.

Jaycee Horn – PANTHERS

Horn’s name wasn’t called often this past weekend but that’s not a bad thing when you’re a defensive back. According to PFF, Horn allowed just one catch for four yards on 38 coverage snaps. He allowed a passer rating of just 42.4. Horn added three tackles to give him six now on the early year.

Shi Smith – PANTHERS

For a second straight week Smith hauled in a reception. His lone catch in the Panthers 19-16 loss to the NY Giants went for two yards, despite being targeted six times. Smooth also returned two punts for 17 yards with a long of nine yards. The former sixth round draft pick has two receptions for 14 yards on the year.

Jadeveon Clowney – BROWNS

The Browns were the Browns on Sunday collapsing late to the NY Jets but it wasn’t because of Clowney. The former first overall draft pick had two tackles including a strip sack that he recovered. Just two weeks into the season and Clowney has five tackles with 1.5 sacks.

Stephon Gilmore – COLTS

On a day that saw the Colts blanked 24-0 by the Jaguars. Gilmore stayed busy on defense. The Rock Hill native recorded five tackles and added a pass defended. He has eight tackles now on the year.

A.J. Cann – TEXANS

Cann played all 63 snaps for the Texans offense who fell 16-9 to the Broncos. The offense only managed 234 total yards and allowed three sacks.

Rashad Fenton – CHIEFS

Fenton complied six total tackles, including five solos in the Chiefs 27-24 win against the LA Chargers. Through two games he has nine tackles and a pass defended.

Rico Dowdle – COWBOYS

Despite not seeing a carry on Sunday, Dowdle got himself in the box score on special teams. In the second quarter the running back made a tackle as a gunner on special teams.

Israel Mukuamu – COWBOYS

The second-year defensive back had his first tackle on the year on Sunday. It came in the third quarter during Dallas’ 20-17 win against the Bengals.

Ryan Succop – BUCCANEERS

After attempting five field goals in last week’s opener, Succop stayed busy on Sunday. He was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals and added two PATs to finish with eight points in Tampa’s 20-10 win against the Saints.

D.J. Wonnum – VIKINGS

For a second straight week, Wonnum recorded a sack. He finished Monday night’s game with three total tackles, all solo. The 2020 draft pick has complied five tackles and two sacks two games into the season.

Dennis Daley – TITANS

After Taylor Lewan went down with an injury, Daley stepped in and played left tackle. The Titans struggled to do much on offense producing just 187 yards of total offense. Tennessee’s offensive live also allowed two sacks in a blowout loss to Buffalo 41-7.