ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Oscar Delp takes advantage of opportunity against South Carolina

By Palmer Thombs
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozNjl_0i2u2Se500
Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications

Georgia’s tight ends have been the biggest talking point when it comes to the Bulldogs for quite some time. Brock Bowers is back for his sophomore season after breaking all sorts of records as a freshman. Darnell Washington is a freak of nature at 6-foot-7, 275 pounds and still being able to run well in space. Expectations were high for Arik Gilbert, the former No. 1 tight end in the country. And sometimes lost in the mix of all that is Oscar Delp. He’s just a freshman and is far from the focal point of the offense, but on Saturday, Delp showed why he should be just as much a part of the conversation as the rest of the room.

Coming in at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Delp is exactly what you want in a tight end. According to On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power, Delp is a ‘very fluid, functionally athletic tight end who excels at picking up yards after the catch.’ He goes on to mention Delp primarily lining up as a wide receiver in high school at West Forsyth, saying that he ‘runs with natural body lean and shows good reactive quickness within his routes.’ He has the ‘ability to out-run linebackers and some defensive backs in space,’ even with the size. In a way, it’s similar to the matchup nightmare that Georgia has in Bowers.

But because Bowers is a big part of the offense, as one would expect after a freshman season that saw him lead the team in receiving, Delp doesn’t get nearly as many opportunities to shine. Saturday at South Carolina when he did, Delp took advantage of his chance as he scored his first career touchdown.

“Well, I think it’s a good confidence boost,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said about Delp and the touchdown. “But he’s done well in our offense the entire camp. He practiced well, had a good spring. He’s competing out there. He’s learning how to be a complete tight end, both in-line blocker, outside blocker, how to adjust to things when things don’t happen the way you quite expect them to. There’s just a certain number of reps and things you have to go through in order to improve. You just happened to see one play where he got the fruits of his labors. But there’s a lot of labors in there that you don’t get to see. But he’s done a good job in working at it and putting his nose down and grinding to become a better player.”

So far this season, Delp has seen action in all three games, totaling 51 snaps including a season-high 23 Saturday at South Carolina. The touchdown grab, a 28-yard score from Carson Beck, was the first catch of his career, but it wasn’t the first time he’s shown that kind of potential. Back in the spring at G-Day, Delp led all receivers withs even catches for 91 yards in the intrasquad scrimmage.

“He makes a lot of good catches in practice as well as you see on Saturday,” Georgia safety Christopher Smith said, speaking about Delp and what he’s seen from him in practice since he stepped foot on campus. “He just continues to work with the tight ends. He’s learned a ton of things from Brock and Darnell and coach Hartley. They pour a lot into him and you can see the improvement he’s made as the season has gone on.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Delp slowly starts to become a bigger part of the offensive plays for Georgia this fall. It’s not necessarily an easy task to accomplish with Bowers and Washington in the same room. But he’s shown the tools to be able to do so. Now, based on what Smart said, it’s about continuing to get the reps to improve his play as the season goes along.

Georgia takes on Kent State Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff time is set for 12:00 p.m. ET, streaming on SEC Network+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Gunner Stockton giving Georgia defense fits in scout team role

Remember back in 2017 when Georgia defenders raved about the scout team quarterback picking apart the defense in its preparation for the Rose Bowl? Yeah, that was now starter Stetson Bennett who has been among the more impressive players in the country to start the 2022 College Football season. And based on recent comments, it would appear that Georgia’s 2022 defense, one that leads the country in points allowed through three games, is getting the a similar treatment from freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Heisman hot board after Week 3: Two different QBs at the top

Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin will provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week Three. 1. USC QB Caleb Williams: Led by Williams, USC — which reached 40 points just twice last season — has scored at least 41 in each of its first three games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
State
South Carolina State
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach

Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Brent Venables opens up on what has led to Oklahoma's strong start to the season

The beginning of the Brent Venables era at Oklahoma has been a rousing success with the Sooners out to an undefeated start through a quarter of their season. That Oklahoma has started hot is not necessarily surprising — there was plenty of talent left on the roster and transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel is living up to his billing — but two walkover wins followed by routing rival Nebraska will engender some goodwill in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher is effusive in praise of Arkansas linebacker, one-time target, Drew Sanders

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders ahead of their matchup against the No. 10 ranked Razorbacks this weekend. Sanders was one of the top linebacker recruits in the nation out of high school, and the Texas native chose Alabama and played with the Crimson Tide for two seasons before entering the transfer portal. Fisher spoke about Sanders, and his experiencing recruiting him not just once, but twice.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Finebaum says the win over Mississippi State 'adds gasoline on the fire'

It was a fun night in Death Valley on Saturday as Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got their first conference win of the season against a good Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 2-0 record after convincing wins against Memphis and at Arizona in the first two weeks of the season. LSU entered the game 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week 1 and a resounding victory over Southern in Week 2.
STARKVILLE, MS
On3.com

Dabo Swinney reacts to Dacari Collins leaving Clemson program

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the departure of wide receiver Dacari Collins on Wednesday during his press conference. “I don’t think he liked where he is on the depth chart,” Swinney said. “Again, that’s 2022. That’s really not much of a story anymore to me, to be honest with you. That’s going to be an every year deal in college football.”
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch In College Football

We're three weeks into the 2022 college football season and while the usual suspects are all dominating, there are a few other teams making waves. For ESPN analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, there are five teams that he identified as his "Teams to Watch." Rounding out spots two through five were Washington, Ole Miss, Penn State and Kansas in that order.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher sends strong message to 12th man ahead of Arkansas game

Plenty of people bowed out when it came to the Texas A&M Aggies this season. Their loss to Appalachian State raised several questions about Jimbo Fisher’s team this year. Still, fans packed Kyle Field Saturday night and watched as the Aggies bounced back with a 17-9 win over then No. 13 Miami. After the week the program had, Fisher says it said a lot about A&M’s fanbase overall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans

Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
69K+
Followers
72K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy