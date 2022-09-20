ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina women's basketball: How to watch the Aces' parade

By Chris Wellbaum
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfYgf_0i2u2Pzu00
A'ja Wilson celebrates the WNBA championship (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

This time, what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas. The Aces’ championship parade will be streamed live.

The famous Las Vegas Strip will be transformed into a parade route to celebrate the WNBA champion Aces. The Aces are the first professional sports team from Las Vegas to win a championship.

The parade will begin at 8:30 pm ET (5:30 Las Vegas time). It will start at Caesars Palace and end at a stage in front of the Bellagio Fountains. The team and coaching staff will speak, along with Las Vegas politicians. There will also be performances by local acts.

For Gamecock fans who can’t make the quick trip to Las Vegas for the parade, there are a variety of streaming options. All of the Las Vegas television stations will cover the parade, but the best option for gamecock fans seems to be Fox 5 Vegas (KVVU). Their coverage began at 5:00 am local time and will continue throughout the day (with a break for syndicated programming in the middle of the day). All of the coverage is streamed on the Fox 5 website.

The Fox 5 live stream can be found at https://www.fox5vegas.com/livestream/.

No word if you have to be “four shots in” to watch the live stream.

weatherboy.com

Earthquake Breaks Extended Pause in South Carolina Swarm

Central South Carolina experienced a weak earthquake Tuesday, ending a 3-week pause in earthquake activity that has rocked the area around Elgin, South Carolina. At 11:01 am Tuesday, a weak 1.9 earthquake hit just east of Elgin, South Carolina at a depth of 3.1 km. The last time an earthquake struck here was on September 1, when a weak 1.5 earthquake struck near Centerville; before that, a 1.6 magnitude event hit near Lugoff on August 27. For much of the summer, the area was experiencing nearly daily earthquakes, with thousands of reports of shaking coming in from concerned residents throughout the area.
ELGIN, SC
247Sports

Tuesday afternoon South Carolina football injury update

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer had a lengthy list of injuries to update on Tuesday afternoon, during his weekly press conference. “Corey Rucker practiced today,” Beamer said. “It was great to see him out there.”. Beamer added, “Everyone that you’re going to ask me about that...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington

Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
LEXINGTON, SC
