South Carolina women's basketball: How to watch the Aces' parade

A'ja Wilson celebrates the WNBA championship (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

This time, what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas. The Aces’ championship parade will be streamed live.

The famous Las Vegas Strip will be transformed into a parade route to celebrate the WNBA champion Aces. The Aces are the first professional sports team from Las Vegas to win a championship.

The parade will begin at 8:30 pm ET (5:30 Las Vegas time). It will start at Caesars Palace and end at a stage in front of the Bellagio Fountains. The team and coaching staff will speak, along with Las Vegas politicians. There will also be performances by local acts.

For Gamecock fans who can’t make the quick trip to Las Vegas for the parade, there are a variety of streaming options. All of the Las Vegas television stations will cover the parade, but the best option for gamecock fans seems to be Fox 5 Vegas (KVVU). Their coverage began at 5:00 am local time and will continue throughout the day (with a break for syndicated programming in the middle of the day). All of the coverage is streamed on the Fox 5 website.

The Fox 5 live stream can be found at https://www.fox5vegas.com/livestream/.

No word if you have to be “four shots in” to watch the live stream.