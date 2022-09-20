ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race

The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Motorious

1970 Dodge Charger Sprayed Down After 30 Years Of Collecting Dust

The 1970 Dodge Charger is one of the most desirable American automobiles ever produced because of its incredible performance and outstanding styling, which set it apart from other Mopars. Being the last year of the charger's most iconic body style, along with the current design, it had some really great features that made it stand out to most enthusiasts. One of those features included the front grille, a far cry from those featured in 1968 and 1969. This virtually ensured that people could tell the difference between nearly every year of the second generation charger at a glance and helped solidify the vehicle in the minds of enthusiasts Across the Nation. As you'll soon see, this charger has had its life in many forms, but when it was found, it was in severe need of a wash. Thankfully that's exactly what it got.
Top Speed

Every Ford Mustang Generation Ranked By Sales

Carrying over the 57-year legacy of the Mustang, Ford recently revealed the seventh generation of the Mustang. The Mustang is, no doubt, a legend in automobile history. It’s impossible to say precisely how many Mustangs have been sold because the number changes every day, but it is north of 10 million. Over the years, there have been good, bad, and even ugly versions of the Mustang, but the loyal fans and cult following still endures today. The Mustang is a blue-collar hero because Ford has done its best to keep the Mustang in an affordable price range. Here's a list of Mustang generations from worst to best based on total sales. This may be an unpopular verdict, but numbers don’t lie.
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET

Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut

It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
CarBuzz.com

Meet The Most Aerodynamic Car Ever Built

0.175. That just sounds like a few numbers to most of us. To the folks a Lightyear, it's a very important, very small number. As of now, that figure represents the lowest drag coefficient a car has ever achieved. More specifically, it's a record that now belongs to Lightyear. For reference, the previous record was 0.200, held by the Mercedes EQS.
Autoweek.com

1949 Pontiac Streamliner Six of Cameras Visits the Junkyard

As I'm shopping for weird old car parts (lately I've been trying to find 3R ignition components for my "Kustom Korona" lowrider Toyota), I'm also trying to find long-obsolete film cameras to take on my junkyard travels. So many similarities between silly old car stuff and silly old camera stuff! The latest addition to my photographic hoard collection is a 1949-vintage Kodak Pony 828, which shoots a film format that went out of production in 1985.
Reason.com

Ford's E.V. Charger Mandate Shows How Broken Dealership Laws Are

Ford Motor Co. is openly chasing after Tesla, which manufactures 70 percent of all electric vehicles (E.V.) sold in the U.S. Earlier this year, Ford announced it would be restructuring its business, equally investing in both E.V. and internal combustion production, putting $50 billion into E.V.s by 2026 and considering options like online ordering and "transparent non-negotiable prices" with no unnecessary extras and no need to haggle. Tesla currently offers versions of these options.
SFGate

These Are The 2023 North American Car, Truck, And Utility Of The Year Semifinalists

NACTOY is naming the semifinalists for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year Awards. Following a vote by NACTOY judges, 26 semifinalists from an initial list of 47 eligible cars, trucks and utility vehicles have been selected to advance to the next round of voting. NACTOY shared the semifinalist list during the North American International Auto Show last week. It includes ten cars, three trucks and 13 utility vehicles that are all new or substantially new and are or will be on sale this year.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality

From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
