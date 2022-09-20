Read full article on original website
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
1970 Dodge Charger Sprayed Down After 30 Years Of Collecting Dust
The 1970 Dodge Charger is one of the most desirable American automobiles ever produced because of its incredible performance and outstanding styling, which set it apart from other Mopars. Being the last year of the charger's most iconic body style, along with the current design, it had some really great features that made it stand out to most enthusiasts. One of those features included the front grille, a far cry from those featured in 1968 and 1969. This virtually ensured that people could tell the difference between nearly every year of the second generation charger at a glance and helped solidify the vehicle in the minds of enthusiasts Across the Nation. As you'll soon see, this charger has had its life in many forms, but when it was found, it was in severe need of a wash. Thankfully that's exactly what it got.
Mysterious Ford Mustang Is Packing 7.3-Liter Godzilla V8 And Manual Gearbox
For quite some time, muscle car fans on the internet have been perplexed by the very Mustang seen here. The unusually large hood bulge caused a stir, with some speculating it was a test mule for an even more powerful Mustang Shelby GT350. Others assumed a new Cobra Jet - the company's incredible turn-key dragster - was on the way.
Top Speed
Every Ford Mustang Generation Ranked By Sales
Carrying over the 57-year legacy of the Mustang, Ford recently revealed the seventh generation of the Mustang. The Mustang is, no doubt, a legend in automobile history. It’s impossible to say precisely how many Mustangs have been sold because the number changes every day, but it is north of 10 million. Over the years, there have been good, bad, and even ugly versions of the Mustang, but the loyal fans and cult following still endures today. The Mustang is a blue-collar hero because Ford has done its best to keep the Mustang in an affordable price range. Here's a list of Mustang generations from worst to best based on total sales. This may be an unpopular verdict, but numbers don’t lie.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Ford Mustang Teaser Highlights Sound Of Running Through The Gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
CNET
Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut
It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked
The fastest Ford Mustangs are serious performers. However, some are faster than others, like the Shelby GT500 and Mustang Mach 1. The post Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meet The Most Aerodynamic Car Ever Built
0.175. That just sounds like a few numbers to most of us. To the folks a Lightyear, it's a very important, very small number. As of now, that figure represents the lowest drag coefficient a car has ever achieved. More specifically, it's a record that now belongs to Lightyear. For reference, the previous record was 0.200, held by the Mercedes EQS.
Autoweek.com
1949 Pontiac Streamliner Six of Cameras Visits the Junkyard
As I'm shopping for weird old car parts (lately I've been trying to find 3R ignition components for my "Kustom Korona" lowrider Toyota), I'm also trying to find long-obsolete film cameras to take on my junkyard travels. So many similarities between silly old car stuff and silly old camera stuff! The latest addition to my photographic hoard collection is a 1949-vintage Kodak Pony 828, which shoots a film format that went out of production in 1985.
Ford's E.V. Charger Mandate Shows How Broken Dealership Laws Are
Ford Motor Co. is openly chasing after Tesla, which manufactures 70 percent of all electric vehicles (E.V.) sold in the U.S. Earlier this year, Ford announced it would be restructuring its business, equally investing in both E.V. and internal combustion production, putting $50 billion into E.V.s by 2026 and considering options like online ordering and "transparent non-negotiable prices" with no unnecessary extras and no need to haggle. Tesla currently offers versions of these options.
SFGate
These Are The 2023 North American Car, Truck, And Utility Of The Year Semifinalists
NACTOY is naming the semifinalists for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year Awards. Following a vote by NACTOY judges, 26 semifinalists from an initial list of 47 eligible cars, trucks and utility vehicles have been selected to advance to the next round of voting. NACTOY shared the semifinalist list during the North American International Auto Show last week. It includes ten cars, three trucks and 13 utility vehicles that are all new or substantially new and are or will be on sale this year.
As the V8 Engine Era Ends, We Look at the Worst Ones Ever Made
While American V8 engines have been the powerhouse of car production over the last 75 years, there were some real duds. That's what we look at here. The post As the V8 Engine Era Ends, We Look at the Worst Ones Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality
From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Colorado Dealership Sells Stolen Ford F-350: Didn’t Help Investigation
A person who purchased his Ford F-350 from a dealership soon finds out it is a stolen truck. The post Colorado Dealership Sells Stolen Ford F-350: Didn’t Help Investigation appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
Mustang Shelby GT500 Killed: When Will It Return?
Ford isn't making a 2023 or 2024 Mustang Shelby GT500. When will it return? The post Mustang Shelby GT500 Killed: When Will It Return? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
