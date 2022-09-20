ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady, Buccaneers snatch ex-Josh Allen weapon Cole Beasley

Tom Brady has a new toy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ravaged by injuries and absences, have made a veteran addition at wide receiver in Cole Beasley. The former Buffalo Bills wideout was last catching passes for Josh Allen. The switch to Tom Brady may be a shift in style, but Cole Beasley could prove just as potent in a Buccaneers uniform on the receiving end of a legendary QB’s tosses.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Harrison
Person
Von Miller

Comments / 0

Community Policy