Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Vet Lineman Suspended For Punch That Hit Titans Coach
Bobby Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers snatch ex-Josh Allen weapon Cole Beasley
Tom Brady has a new toy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ravaged by injuries and absences, have made a veteran addition at wide receiver in Cole Beasley. The former Buffalo Bills wideout was last catching passes for Josh Allen. The switch to Tom Brady may be a shift in style, but Cole Beasley could prove just as potent in a Buccaneers uniform on the receiving end of a legendary QB’s tosses.
Josh Allen vs. Tua for MVP Odds: Is Anyone Else Even Close to Buffalo Bills QB?
How real is Tua in comparison to Josh Allen in the MVP race? The NFL is about to find out, as Week 3's pits the Bills against the Dolphins.
Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended for Striking Titans Coach After MNF
Buffalo will be without its veteran offensive lineman for its upcoming game against the Dolphins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson released from hospital, resting at home
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson walked out of the hospital under his own power following negative X-rays taken as a
NFL Power Rankings: It’s Anyone’s Race … Behind the Bills
The bull’s-eye remains on Buffalo, but Week 2 still stimulated movement among the league’s elite.
NFL・
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Stay At The Top?
The Buffalo Bills made quite the statement on Monday Night Football, beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 at home. But are they seen as the NFL's best team?
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks out on monumental matchup vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the only battle of unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule for Week 3. Not many are surprised that the Bills have looked as good as they have and are undefeated. But the Dolphins have already surpassed expectation for a lot of people, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeffery Simmons Accused of Spitting on Suspended Bills Lineman Bobby Hart
Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended one game after punching a Tennessee Titans coach. But what's Hart's side to the story?
Ryan Fitzpatrick is still Bills Mafia, will jump through table if team wins title (video)
Ryan Fitzpatrick has retired from the NFL. Life now has him lined up with a big-wig job as a broadcaster for Amazon on Thursday Night Football. Doesn’t mean he’s any less a member of Bills Mafia. Fitzpatrick, who went shirtless at a Buffalo Bills playoff game last season,...
FOX Sports
Chiefs, not Bills, have earned the right to be AFC favorites until proven otherwise | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills are off to a hot 2-0 start and visibly seem as the overwhelming favorites in the AFC from their overall firepower on both sides of the ball. However, Nick Wright is not sold on them yet. Watch as he explains how the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC favorites 'until proven otherwise.'
Comments / 0