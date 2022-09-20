Read full article on original website
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
How often you go to the toilet every day can ‘predict your risk of heart attack’
WE'RE often told a 'normal' digestive tract cleanses itself of waste after each meal - suggesting regular pooping is healthy. But new research on toilet habits may have just flipped our understanding of healthy bowel movements on its head. Scientists from China have discovered that pooping frequently throughout the day...
Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study
Researchers have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease in a new study, revealing that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar”.The study – which was published in The BMJ – examined information on more than 100,000 adults from France.The authors, led by experts from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, examined participants’ intake of sweeteners from all dietary sources and compared it to their risk of heart or circulatory diseases.The participants had an average age of 42, and four out of five were female.Researchers tracked sweetener intake using their diet records...
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
scitechdaily.com
New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
What is normal blood sugar?
Blood sugar, or glucose, is the main source of fuel for our body - keeping it in check is essential to our health.
msn.com
How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle
Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
How High Cholesterol Can Affect Your Legs and Feet
High cholesterol can increase your risk of peripheral artery disease, causing symptoms to develop in your legs and feet.
High Blood Pressure and Diabetes Are Linked. Here's How to Reduce Your Risk for Both
Excess weight may play a role in why diabetes and hypertension so frequently show up in tandem
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Fewer Than Eight Hours of Sleep Associated With Higher Childhood Obesity Rates
Very short sleep among adolescents linked to a more than 70% increased risk of obesity/overweight in children, compared to those who get optimal 8 hours. Fewer than 8 hours of sleep increased the risk among adolescents aged 12 to 16 years of being obese or overweight, according to findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
msn.com
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Pill?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
msn.com
Drinking tea may lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease and death, mounting research shows
Mounting evidence suggests that drinking several cups of tea per day has numerous health benefits, including lowering one's risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and overall mortality. The newest research on the subject, a review of 19 studies, will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes’s...
MedicalXpress
'Night owls' could have greater risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease than those who are 'early birds'
Are you an early bird or a night owl? Our activity patterns and sleep cycles could influence our risk of diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. New research published in Experimental Physiology has found that wake/sleep cycles cause metabolic differences and alter our body's preference for energy sources. The researchers found that those who stay up later have a reduced ability to use fat for energy, meaning fats may build up in the body and increase risk for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New research suggests that waist-to-hip ratio, and not body mass index is a better measure of healthy weight -- and may predict early death better than BMI. The researchers urge using the new method to replace BMI, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called "an inexpensive and easy tool" because that calculation requires only a person's height and weight.
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
MedicalXpress
A healthy lifestyle almost halves the risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes
A healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of dementia in those with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of hundreds of thousands of people in the U.K. being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept).
Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
What You Can Do To Lower Your Risk Of Dementia If You Have Type 2 Diabetes
New research published in Neurology suggests there is a link between type 2 diabetes and dementia. There are several reasons for this connection, and how diabetes affects the heart is one of them. High blood pressure and heart disease are linked with stroke, and these conditions are associated with dementia. Another explanation is that hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) might damage the hippocampus in the brain, which plays an important role in memory function (via Harvard Medical School).
