Related
Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels
Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
Scientists discover bacteria that can use light to 'breathe' electricity
Did you know that bacteria in the natural world breathe by exhaling excess electrons, causing an intrinsic electrical grid? In a new study, Yale University researchers discovered that light could supercharge this electronic activity within biofilm bacteria, yielding an up to a 100-fold increase in electrical conductivity, according to a press release published by the institution earlier this month.
nextbigfuture.com
Satellite Direct to Cellphone
Lynk Global secured regulatory approval Sept. 16 to operate its initial cellphone-compatible constellation globally, although the startup needs to deploy more satellites and get landing rights before it can start services. There are many companies working on satellite direct to cellphone communication. For years, the world has satellite phones. The...
Phys.org
Manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices
Computers that can make use of the "spooky" properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than current technology may sound alluring, but first they must overcome a massive disadvantage. Scientists from Japan may have found the answer through their demonstration of how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added to a nitride-semiconductor substrate as a flat, crystalline layer. This process may lead to the easy manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
What DARPA wants in a new recon and delivery drone
DARPAThe new drone for the military needs to be able to take off and land vertically in places without great infrastructure, for starters.
solarpowerworldonline.com
LONGi’s new 54-cell module is 415 W and less than 50 lbs
LONGi will launch a new solar module for the U.S. residential and commercial markets today at the RE+ show. The new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module, based on the M10/182-mm-monocrystaline wafer, will be available in early 2023, first as a monofacial module and then as a bifacial module. This new 54-cell module is based on the same technology used in the company’s large-format utility-scale 72-cell modules.
Phys.org
Multifunctional porous conductive membranes help microbes eat their way to a faster carbon dioxide conversion
Microporous conductive membranes developed at KAUST are expected to help shape the future of microbial electrosynthesis for CO2 conversion technologies. The membranes simultaneously stimulate the growth of CO2-eating microbes and aid separation of the biochemical products. Microbial electrosynthesis is a promising strategy to reduce the human carbon footprint. It uses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How the CHIPS and Science act can revolutionize US tech diversity
In his remarks about the new CHIPS and Science Act, President Joe Biden proclaimed “we’re going to support entrepreneurs and technology hubs all across the country, including historically Black colleges and universities, minority-serving institutions, Tribal colleges. We’re going to tap into the greatest competitive advantage we have: our diverse and talented workforce that’s urban, rural, and suburban.”
The Space Industry Needs Skilled Software Engineers, Network Engineers, and Coders
Building and operating space systems require additional considerations from IT professionals outside of the traditional IT knowledge base. Designing systems that will operate in space or supporting space operations require more considerations when compared to designing Earthbound systems. If you are an IT professional who is interested in the space...
Phys.org
Developing a key element for scalable quantum computers
Quantum computers have the potential to vastly exceed the capabilities of conventional computers for certain tasks. But there is still a long way to go before they can help to solve real-world problems. Many applications require quantum processors with millions of quantum bits. Today's prototypes merely come up with a few of these compute units.
Phys.org
Q&A: Algorithm to serve as cryptography standard for quantum computing era
Mathematicians often toil in obscurity, and that's likely because few people, apart from fellow mathematicians who share the same sub-specialty, understand what they do. Even when algorithms have practical applications, like helping drivers see approaching cars that the eye can't discern, it's the car manufacturer (or its software developer) that gets the credit.
How the US can harness the possibilities of biotechnology
This fall marks the 50th anniversary of a fateful meeting at a deli in Hawaii where two scientists, both in town for a conference, collaborated over corned beef sandwiches on the idea that would give rise to the modern biotechnology industry, now with a global market share topping $1 trillion, according to one recent global analysis. The story of scientists Stanley Cohen and Herbert Boyer is a classic tale of American innovation. Their invention of an efficient, reliable method for gene transfer spawned a whole new sector of companies, whose products range from lifesaving drugs and disease resistant plants to climate-friendly fuels and materials.
Michael Flynn Claims People Working on Putting Robotics in Us, Changing DNA
Flynn also attempted to clarify that scientists working to help amputees were not the same as these alleged internal robotic scientists.
Phys.org
Traditional computers can solve some quantum problems
There has been a lot of buzz about quantum computers and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales, which means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say viable quantum computers are still a decade away or more. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
Nature.com
Challenges and opportunities in quantum machine learning
At the intersection of machine learning and quantum computing, quantum machine learning has the potential of accelerating data analysis, especially for quantum data, with applications for quantum materials, biochemistry and high-energy physics. Nevertheless, challenges remain regarding the trainability of quantum machine learning models. Here we review current methods and applications for quantum machine learning. We highlight differences between quantum and classical machine learning, with a focus on quantum neural networks and quantum deep learning. Finally, we discuss opportunities for quantum advantage with quantum machine learning.
Engadget
Microscopic robots walk autonomously using simple 'brains'
It's long been possible to make extremely small robots, but they usually need some form of direct external control just to operate. Cornell scientists may have solved that problem on a basic level, however. They've created microrobots (no more than 250 micrometers across) with basic electronic "brains" that let them walk autonomously. Two- and six-legged robots move relatively simply, while a four-legged "dogbot" changes speed when an operator sends laser pulses.
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
‘Father of quantum computing’ wins $3m physics prize
A theoretical physicist who has never had a regular job has won the most lucrative prize in science for his pioneering contributions to the mind-bending field of quantum computing. David Deutsch, who is affiliated with the University of Oxford, shares the $3m (about £2.65m) Breakthrough prize in fundamental physics with...
generalaviationnews.com
AirLite Pro with dual channel monitoring and GPS introduced
Radiant Technology has introduced AirLite Pro, an aircraft radio scanner. It receives all aircraft channels between 118 and 137 mhz, according to company officials. It also provides simultaneous reception on two different frequencies, allowing a listener to monitor frequencies, such as tower and ground, at the same time. Other features...
